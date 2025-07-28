South Africa

Court hears closing arguments in Tiffany Meek's bail application

28 July 2025 - 19:47 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The state has warned Tiffany Meek faces public backlash if granted bail
The state has warned Tiffany Meek faces public backlash if granted bail
Image: Tiffany Nicole Meek via Facebook

The Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday heard closing arguments in the bail application of Tiffany Meek, who is accused of killing her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee Meek.

After days of testimony, the court adjourned until Tuesday for judgment on the bail application.

Meek, 31, from Fleurhof, faces charges of murder, crimen injuria, attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

Advocate Noven Naidoo, for the accused, argued that Meek should be granted bail, citing gaps in the state's evidence, delays in investigations and lack of a direct link placing Tiffany with Jayden at the time of his death.

“The accused cannot be kept in detention pending her trial as a form of anticipatory punishment,” Naidoo told the court. “Bail aims to serve the administration of justice and cannot be punitive”.

The defence questioned the credibility of the state's case, highlighting a contradictory statement from a witness, disputed timelines and failure to recover critical forensic evidence, including Jayden's clothing or a confirmed murder weapon.

Nadioo also stated it had been revealed that multiple people had access to Meek's flat in the days after Jayden-Lee's disappearance, raising concerns that crucial evidence may have been planted.

“She was not the last person seen with Jayden-Lee,” he said.

“There is no eyewitness. There is no proof she is a flight risk. She has no passport, no prior convictions and has shown a willingness to co-operate”.

WATCH | Closing arguments in Tiffany Meek's bail hearing

Lawyers for Tiffany Meek, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee, are on Monday tabling the closing arguments for her bail ...
News
12 hours ago

The state insisted Meek posed both a flight risk and a threat to public order. Prosecutor Linda Duma painted a picture of a community enraged by the child's death, warning that releasing Meek would put her life at risk and potentially undermine the integrity of the trial.

“Meek suggested the KwaZulu-Natal address herself and no other local address because she knows her life is in danger and that the community is upset”, said Duma, referring to an online petition and the volatile reaction from the public after her arrest.

The state also argued that if Meek was granted bail, there was a likelihood she could hide in another province or outside South Africa because she could still fulfil her work duties from anywhere as long as she had her work equipment.

Duma also dismissed the defence's claims of investigative delays, stating the bulk of evidence has already been gathered and the matter is considered for the high court, where trials are typically scheduled without lengthy postponements.

“The case against her is strong, even if circumstantial. The interest of justice does not permit her release, therefore, our submission is that the court should refuse the bail application,” said Duma.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Fifth bail delay in Jayden-Lee case sparks ActionSA outcry

The bail hearing of Tiffany Meek, the mother accused of murdering her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee Meek, was again postponed in the Roodepoort ...
Politics
3 days ago

Defence pokes holes in state's case in Jayden-Lee murder trial with Bolt trip timeline evidence

A critical piece of evidence presented during the fourth day of Tiffany Meek’s bail application in the Roodepoort magistrate's court has cast doubt ...
News
5 days ago

Investigating officer tells court that granting bail to Jayden-Lee's mom could spark chaos

The investigating officer in the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek has told the Roodepoort magistrate's court that granting bail to his mother, ...
News
6 days ago

‘Mothers who kill': experts unpack what drives them to the brink

A combination of factors such as postpartum depression, abuse and financial difficulties may create a perfect storm that leads to filicide
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. State's corruption case against Mabuyakhulu and others in failed jazz festival ... South Africa
  2. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa
  3. Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why South Africa
  4. Multiple vehicle crash on M1 after bus passenger 'grabs steering wheel' South Africa
  5. Police crime intelligence on high alert over alleged plan to reclaim 'land ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Lamborghini Temerario track test
UK and Greece strengthen ties with Libya