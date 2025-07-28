Court hears closing arguments in Tiffany Meek's bail application

The Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday heard closing arguments in the bail application of Tiffany Meek, who is accused of killing her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee Meek.
After days of testimony, the court adjourned until Tuesday for judgment on the bail application.
Meek, 31, from Fleurhof, faces charges of murder, crimen injuria, attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
Advocate Noven Naidoo, for the accused, argued that Meek should be granted bail, citing gaps in the state's evidence, delays in investigations and lack of a direct link placing Tiffany with Jayden at the time of his death.
“The accused cannot be kept in detention pending her trial as a form of anticipatory punishment,” Naidoo told the court. “Bail aims to serve the administration of justice and cannot be punitive”.
The defence questioned the credibility of the state's case, highlighting a contradictory statement from a witness, disputed timelines and failure to recover critical forensic evidence, including Jayden's clothing or a confirmed murder weapon.
Nadioo also stated it had been revealed that multiple people had access to Meek's flat in the days after Jayden-Lee's disappearance, raising concerns that crucial evidence may have been planted.
“She was not the last person seen with Jayden-Lee,” he said.
“There is no eyewitness. There is no proof she is a flight risk. She has no passport, no prior convictions and has shown a willingness to co-operate”.
The state insisted Meek posed both a flight risk and a threat to public order. Prosecutor Linda Duma painted a picture of a community enraged by the child's death, warning that releasing Meek would put her life at risk and potentially undermine the integrity of the trial.
“Meek suggested the KwaZulu-Natal address herself and no other local address because she knows her life is in danger and that the community is upset”, said Duma, referring to an online petition and the volatile reaction from the public after her arrest.
The state also argued that if Meek was granted bail, there was a likelihood she could hide in another province or outside South Africa because she could still fulfil her work duties from anywhere as long as she had her work equipment.
Duma also dismissed the defence's claims of investigative delays, stating the bulk of evidence has already been gathered and the matter is considered for the high court, where trials are typically scheduled without lengthy postponements.
“The case against her is strong, even if circumstantial. The interest of justice does not permit her release, therefore, our submission is that the court should refuse the bail application,” said Duma.
