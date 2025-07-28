South Africa

Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh

28 July 2025 - 12:51 By TimesLIVE
Tributes are being shared for Johannesburg's Kerry Grundlingh.
Tributes are being shared for Johannesburg's Kerry Grundlingh.
Image: St Mary's School Waverley

A former Johannesburg resident studying economics at Princeton University in the US, Kerry Grundlingh, died in a cycling accident in her home town after being struck by a car.

This was confirmed by Princeton Athletics.

St Mary's school in Waverley, where she passed matric in 2022, said: “Kerry lost her life in a cycling accident while visiting family and friends in Johannesburg during the American university summer holidays.”

Grundlingh represented South Africa at the world rowing championships. Row SA posted a tribute to her on Facebook, saying she had a profound impact on her classmates, teammates, coaches and friends. 

“This devastating loss has left an unfillable space in those who had the honour of knowing Kerry [and who] fondly remember her dry sense of humour and infectious laugh, and her quiet leadership and deep commitment to high performance.”

“The world has lost an amazing young woman,” Princeton Athletics head coach Lori Dauphiny said of the open water rowing student-athlete.

“She leaves a legacy of her life lived as a tremendous daughter, sister, friend and teammate who constantly gave the best of herself for the betterment of others in every daily interaction. All of us in the Princeton rowing community send our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to Kerry's parents, Debbie and Francois, her brother, James, and all her family and friends around the globe.”

During her two years competing for the Tigers, Grundlingh was a two-time medallist at the Ivy League Championships and twice rowed at the NCAA Championships. In 2024 she was part of the bronze medal-winning second varsity eight at the Ivies who went on to finish sixth at the NCAA Championships. This past season Grundlingh was part of the first varsity eight who won gold at the Ivy League Championship before winning the Petite Final at NCAAs.

The rowing community has paid tribute to Kerry Grundlingh.
The rowing community has paid tribute to Kerry Grundlingh.
Image: Rowing SA via Facebook
Open water rower and Princeton University student Kerry Grundlingh has died in a cycling accident in Johannesburg.
Open water rower and Princeton University student Kerry Grundlingh has died in a cycling accident in Johannesburg.
Image: Princeton Athletics

