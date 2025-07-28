South Africa

Education dept cracks down on corporal punishment at Osborn Senior Secondary School

28 July 2025 - 20:49 By Gugulethu Mashinini
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Grade 12 pupil's injured palm sparked an investigation into corporal punishment at Osborn Senior Secondary School.
A Grade 12 pupil's injured palm sparked an investigation into corporal punishment at Osborn Senior Secondary School.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

The Eastern Cape education department has launched a formal investigation into allegations of corporal punishment at Osborn Senior Secondary School in the Alfred Nzo West education district.

The principal of the school has been suspended pending the outcome of the full investigation.

This comes after a disturbing image showing a pupil's injured palm went viral on social media on July 25. The image was accompanied by claims that the pupil was assaulted by teachers at the school.

The department, in a statement, confirmed that it took action the day after the incident went viral by meeting with the school management team where an investigation was conducted to validate the allegations.

The findings of the investigation revealed that “the incident indeed occurred at the school”, that it involved a Grade 12 pupil and that corporal punishment was “still being administered at the school”. The pupil was reportedly assaulted “specifically for not having paid for a Grade 12 trip”.

The department said “two teachers implicated are currently employed at the school”.

The department said it “recommends a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that all parties are held accountable”.

It stressed its commitment to pupil safety.

“The department is committed to ensuring that its schools provide a safe and nurturing environment for all learners and that all necessary steps will be taken to address this incident and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Why is corporal punishment being dished out at schools nearly 30 years after ban?

Official says under no circumstances can physical violence or intimidation be justified, especially when directed at children and education officials
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Pupils attacked by community for arriving late at Soshanguve school

A case of assault has been opened after a disturbing incident at Soshanguve South Secondary School on Monday, when community members allegedly ...
News
2 months ago

KZN education department condemns use of corporal punishment

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has condemned the use of corporal punishment and any form of violence or ill-treatment of pupils.
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. State's corruption case against Mabuyakhulu and others in failed jazz festival ... South Africa
  2. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa
  3. Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why South Africa
  4. Multiple vehicle crash on M1 after bus passenger 'grabs steering wheel' South Africa
  5. Police crime intelligence on high alert over alleged plan to reclaim 'land ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Lamborghini Temerario track test
UK and Greece strengthen ties with Libya