The Eastern Cape education department has launched a formal investigation into allegations of corporal punishment at Osborn Senior Secondary School in the Alfred Nzo West education district.
The principal of the school has been suspended pending the outcome of the full investigation.
This comes after a disturbing image showing a pupil's injured palm went viral on social media on July 25. The image was accompanied by claims that the pupil was assaulted by teachers at the school.
The department, in a statement, confirmed that it took action the day after the incident went viral by meeting with the school management team where an investigation was conducted to validate the allegations.
The findings of the investigation revealed that “the incident indeed occurred at the school”, that it involved a Grade 12 pupil and that corporal punishment was “still being administered at the school”. The pupil was reportedly assaulted “specifically for not having paid for a Grade 12 trip”.
The department said “two teachers implicated are currently employed at the school”.
The department said it “recommends a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that all parties are held accountable”.
It stressed its commitment to pupil safety.
“The department is committed to ensuring that its schools provide a safe and nurturing environment for all learners and that all necessary steps will be taken to address this incident and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”
TimesLIVE
Education dept cracks down on corporal punishment at Osborn Senior Secondary School
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com
TimesLIVE
