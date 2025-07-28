South Africa

Former municipal manager arrested for Sindiso Magaqa's killing

28 July 2025 - 17:10 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE and MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A former senior municipal official has been arrested for the murder of Sindiso Magaqa who was killed in 2017. File photo.
A former senior municipal official has been arrested for the murder of Sindiso Magaqa who was killed in 2017. File photo.
Image: Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

A former municipal manager at Umzimkhulu local municipality has been rearrested in connection with the murder of former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

The 55-year-old official was arrested on Monday in Malvern in Durban.

He was previously arrested in 2018 with the late mayor of Harry Gwala district municipality, a businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, two former police officers Sbonelo Myeza and Mlungisi Ncalane, and Sibusiso Ncengwa.

The former municipal manager is expected to appear in Umzimkhulu magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Ncengwa, a self-confessed hitman, has since been sentenced for Magaqa's murder.

He was sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to commit murder, 25 years for murder, 15 years for three counts of attempted murder, nine years for malicious damage to property, 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm and one year for possession of ammunition. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Ncengwa was already serving 95 years in prison for armed robbery convictions.

At the time of his murder, Magaqa was attached to the Umzimkhulu local municipality. He was shot dead while two other councillors survived the hit.

The police political killings task team took over the case in July 2018 after the formation of the unit. Within a month, the first hitman, Ncengwa, was arrested by the team.

Three other co-accused — Myeza, Mpofana and Ncalane — were charged with conspiracy to murder, murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and malicious damage to property.

Ncalane has been declared unfit to stand trial after two psychiatric reports revealed he was mentally ill. He is a patient at Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. The trial of the other two suspects is scheduled for October.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Hitman jailed for murder of ANC youth leader Sindiso Magaqa

The self-confessed killer of former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was sentenced to an effective 25 years' imprisonment by the ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Sentencing delayed for Sindiso Magaqa's killer Sibusiso Ncengwa

The sentencing of a self-confessed killer of former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was postponed at the Pietermaritzburg high court.
Politics
4 weeks ago

Sindiso Magaqa murder trial set down for October after accused pleads guilty

The Pietermaritzburg high court has set a trial date for two accused of murdering the former secretary-general of the ANCYL, Sindiso Magaqa.
Politics
1 month ago

One of alleged hitmen in Sindiso Magaqa murder pleads guilty

One of the alleged hitmen in the assassination of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa in July 2017 has pleaded guilty to all ...
Politics
1 month ago

Bodyguard of slain ANCYL secretary missed ambush because he was sent on errand

Sindiso Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and died that September
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Hitman jailed for murder of ANC youth leader Sindiso Magaqa Politics
  2. Sentencing delayed for Sindiso Magaqa's killer Sibusiso Ncengwa Politics
  3. Sindiso Magaqa murder trial set down for October after accused pleads guilty Politics

Most read

  1. State's corruption case against Mabuyakhulu and others in failed jazz festival ... South Africa
  2. Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why South Africa
  3. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa
  4. Multiple vehicle crash on M1 after bus passenger 'grabs steering wheel' South Africa
  5. Police crime intelligence on high alert over alleged plan to reclaim 'land ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Lamborghini Temerario track test
UK and Greece strengthen ties with Libya