'It's not a straightforward job': Pilots seek predictability as Solidarity rejects latest FlySaFair wage offer

Since the introduction of the new rostering system, FlySafair pilots are no longer able to plan their off-time in advance.
TimesLIVE spoke to a pilot on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, after trade union Solidarity's rejection of the company's latest wage offer.
A pilot who has been in the industry for more than 15 years told TimesLIVE that a year ago the airline introduced a new rostering system to “optimise the way that the crew is neutralised”.
He said before the new system, pilots worked according to what they called a pattern roster, where they worked for six days, rested for two days, and then worked another six days and rested for three days.
This allowed them to predict when they would have off days, enabling them to plan their leave and family events.
What they had now introduced was deemed to be a flexible pattern roster with no obvious pattern in the roster algorithm to allow pilots to work out their off days and generally worked on a five-day schedule.
“You fly for a maximum amount of five days, but you have no say when your off days will be. It becomes a variable pattern. The pilots are struggling to forecast when their off days will be and it's very difficult to make family commitments and to schedule your off time effectively,” said the pilot.
FlySafair said on Sunday that the primary point of disagreement centres on the union's demand for the implementation of fixed scheduling rules.
“While the intention behind these proposals is to improve work-life balance, their combined effect would substantially limit the airline’s ability to roster pilots efficiently.
“This could, in turn, negatively affect both passengers and the wider crew. As a constructive alternative, FlySafair proposed the formation of an independently chaired joint roster committee comprising both pilot and company representatives.
“This body would be empowered to test and refine proposed scheduling rules in a live environment before implementation — ensuring that any changes are carefully evaluated for their impact on productivity, safety and overall wellbeing,” said the airline.
It said that it continues to operate a stable but reduced flight schedule as the new week begins, with more pilots returning to duty each day.
The pilot said the impasse was worsened by the fact that they don't employ the correct number of pilots, which then affects the amount of leave that the pilots can take.
“If you work a roster and the leave issues together, you know, it becomes increasingly difficult, you can't forecast your off-time, but you also can't get leave. The guys are left with very little options in that sense,” he said.
He added that pilots' work is not a normal 8am to 4pm job and the new roster adds to fatigue.
During a typical week, from day one to day three, they could start very early and suddenly from day four and five be expected to fly from midday till midnight.
“When night-time comes around on day three or four, because you have been awake early in the morning already, you are tired,” he said.
According to the pilot, many studies have been done about circadian rhythms and how pilot fatigue needs to be managed. He blamed the airline for allegedly not sticking to industry best practice.
'It's not a straightforward job': Pilots seek predictability as Solidarity rejects latest FlySaFair wage offer
Image: FlySafair
EDITORIAL | Consumers bear the brunt in union and airline dispute
“They claim to have a roster, like all the other rosters in the country, and that is not the case,” he said, adding that some pilots at other airlines get every second weekend off.
“Currently, it's just been mentioned that we get one weekend every six weeks, which is not the case. On our previous roster, we had one weekend off every six weeks, and now we have pilots who have gone 12 weeks without a single weekend off,” he said.
“Essentially all we are asking for is one weekend off a month and some basic protection around how the roster is structured, just to look at best practises in terms of managing a pilot fatigue and making sure that the guys are afforded the correct opportunities to rest during off days, and recuperate and have time with their families.
“It is tough to keep a happy, work-life balance and to keep your family happy. Flying aeroplanes for a living is not something that the public understands.
“It's not a straightforward job. It is a very stressful environment, just waking up early in the mornings, and it's very difficult to keep a balanced family life,” he added.
Helgard Cronje from Solidarity said they were hoping to meet the airline management again on Tuesday.
