‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always been a part of his journey

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised BMW South Africa’s commitment to innovation, skills development and inclusive economic growth during an event showcasing the automaker’s latest investment in hybrid vehicle production at its Rosslyn plant in Pretoria.
Speaking at the event, themed “BMW Group South Africa: Leading Today, Enabling Tomorrow”, Ramaphosa lauded the launch of the local production of the new BMW X3 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), calling it a major milestone for the automotive sector and a symbol of trust in South Africa’s workforce and manufacturing capability.
“The Rosslyn plant is a testament to BMW’s long-standing presence in the South African market. This world-class facility was the first BMW plant to be built outside Germany and has been at the centre of the group’s operations since 1973,” Ramaphosa said.
The president joked about his own long-standing relationship with the brand.
“I don’t know what they will call me because my first car was a BMW — not that I tried to run away from BMW. I am now also being driven in a BMW. So BMW has never left me,” he quipped.
Ramaphosa also welcomed the automaker’s inclusive approach to its workforce. “I am very pleased that they call you associates because that means you are very much a part of this company,” he said.
The president highlighted the importance of BMW’s investment in plug-in hybrid technology and its alignment with South Africa’s transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy.
“As the transition to battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen mobility gathers momentum, South Africa is perfectly positioned as a key global manufacturing base for the mobility of the future,” Ramaphosa said.
He emphasised that the government is committed to supporting the green transition through clear policy frameworks.
“We are determined to ensure there is an enabling regulatory and policy environment. Through the Automotive Production and Development Programme and more recently, the Electric Vehicle White Paper and incentive programme, we have committed to a stable, predictable and supportive framework for companies to invest, localise and grow in South Africa,” he said.
The president noted the country’s competitive edge, citing the automotive sector’s contribution of about 4.9% to GDP and support for more than 115,000 direct manufacturing jobs and more than half a million jobs across the value chain.
“South Africa is the 22nd largest vehicle exporter globally, with our main export destinations being the EU, US and UK,” he said.
Ramaphosa also praised BMW for its efforts in empowering youth and advancing transformation.
“BMW Group is to be congratulated for its commitment to skills development and training for young people. This includes its partnership with Unicef to train learners and educators in coding and robotics in schools and the BMW South Africa IT Hub in Tshwane that employs over 2,000 professionals, including software engineers and digital specialists,” he said.
He noted that the company’s training academy produces 300 apprentices annually and has trained more than 2,000 artisans since 1978. BMW’s partnership with the Youth Employment Service has supported more than 3,500 youth with placements across provinces in sectors such as retail, IT, education and health.
“BMW’s commitment to transformation includes active mentorship of young women, the development of black industrialists, and investment in a pipeline of future managers through its Leadership Acceleration Programme,” Ramaphosa said.
The president also addressed recent developments in international trade, pointing out that new US tariffs underscore the urgency for South Africa to diversify its export base and invest in domestic value creation.
“With our significant reserves of critical minerals, we must become a hub for processing and beneficiation. We are finalising targeted incentives for battery cell localisation, EV component manufacture, clean mobility research and design, and critical mineral beneficiation,” he said.
“BMW’s roots may be in Bavaria, but its beating heart is South African. We see BMW as an integral part of the South African growth story. As the government of national unity, we welcome the role you continue to play in supporting our drive for inclusive growth and job creation.”
TimesLIVE
‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always been a part of his journey
Image: Presidency/X
TimesLIVE
