South Africa

SCA overturns ruling on R500m Gauteng medical waste tender

Gauteng health department says judgment will ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential services such as safe medical waste disposal

28 July 2025 - 14:56
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Gauteng department of health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.
Image: Supplied

The Gauteng department of health has welcomed a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment overturning a high court ruling that declared a R500m medical waste tender invalid.

The SCA set aside the ruling which had found the tender unlawful due to what the high court deemed an improper extension of the tender validity period.

Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the department had always maintained that the high court misinterpreted the law and followed flawed procedures.

He said this included the granting of relief not properly sought or requested from the court and which led to the setting aside of the tender. 

“From the beginning, the [department] expressed concern that the high court had acted beyond the scope of the matter brought before it,” Modiba said.

From the beginning, the [department] expressed concern that the high court had acted beyond the scope of the matter brought before it
Motalatale Modiba, health spokesperson 

“This position was communicated in the department’s prior official statements on the matter released on November 30 2023 and reaffirmed on March 3 2024, after the department being granted leave to appeal the matter at the Supreme Court of Appeal.”

TimesLIVE previously reported that Buhle Medical Waste had brought an urgent application in the Johannesburg high court to interdict Tshenolo Waste and Phuting Medical Waste Management from commencing their services, pending the outcome of a review into the awarding of the contracts.

Tshenolo Waste had been awarded a R314m contract to collect and dispose of medical waste in Tshwane and Joburg, while Phuting Waste received a R211m contract covering the West Rand, Sedibeng and Ekurhuleni.

However, in November last year, the high court set aside the tender.

In its ruling dated July 15, the SCA found that the high court erred in setting aside administrative action through a declarator.

“The relief granted by the high court ... affected Tshenolo and other parties directly by depriving them of the opportunity to file comprehensive answering affidavits to the review application,” said judge Elizabeth Baartman.

Modiba said the ruling affirmed the department’s commitment to due process and fairness.

He added that it also ensured the uninterrupted delivery of essential services, including the safe and consistent removal of medical waste from health care facilities across the province.

25 surgeries in two days: doctors bring life-changing smiles to Mbombela

Operation Smile South Africa will return to Mbombela from Friday to provide free, life-changing surgeries to 25 children with cleft lip and palate ...
News
3 days ago

Mpox vaccines rolled out in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal as cases rise

The department of health says it has launched a mpox vaccination drive in the three provinces hardest hit by the virus which are Gauteng, the Western ...
News
1 week ago

NGOs: NPA must prosecute Mahlangu, Manamela for Life Esidimeni deaths

The families of Life Esidimeni patients, and NGOs Section27 and the SA Depression and Anxiety Group have urged the National Prosecuting Authority to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Saving mothers, shaping policy: professor’s fight for mothers

Obstetrician and researcher Prof Susan Fawcus shares her fears of rising maternal mortality in an age of austerity
News
11 hours ago
