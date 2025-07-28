South Africa

Transnet secures nearly R95bn in fresh government guarantees

SOE failed to deliver reliable freight rail and port services due to equipment shortages and maintenance backlogs after years of under-investment

28 July 2025 - 07:03 By Nelson Banya
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Theft of electrical cables on railway lines between the Egerton and Mount Ruth stations. File image
Theft of electrical cables on railway lines between the Egerton and Mount Ruth stations. File image
Image: ALAN EASON

The government will give Transnet an additional R94.8bn guarantee facility to support the ailing state-owned logistics firm's recovery plan, the transport ministry said on Sunday.

The facility comes on top of a R51bn guarantee the government announced for Transnet in May, including R41bn to cover the company’s funding needs over the 2025/26 and 2026/27 financial years, and R10bn earmarked for debt servicing and capital investments.

The new guarantee comprises R48.6bn to cover all debt redemptions over the next five years, and an additional R46.2bn to mitigate against further credit rating actions, the ministry said in a statement.

The government is supporting Transnet's five-year turnaround strategy, which seeks to restore freight rail volumes to 250-million metric tons per year by the end of the period. The volumes fell to 152 million metric tons in the 2023/24 financial year, from a peak of 226 million metric tons in 2017/18.

Transnet has failed to deliver reliable freight rail and port services due to equipment shortages and maintenance backlogs after years of under-investment. Its capacity has been further constrained by widespread cable theft and vandalism.

The company's debt has risen to R145bn from R138bn at the end of the 2023/24 financial year, according to its chairperson Andile Sangqu. Its loss widened to R7.3bn in 2023/24, from R5.7bn the year before .

Transnet's struggles have cost mineral exporters, primarily coal and iron ore producers, billions in lost revenue. The exporters account for nearly 70% of Transnet’s freight volumes.

Due to a lack of railway capacity, most chrome exports now reach ports by road, raising costs, damaging roads and the environment.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Some improvements in Transnet’s coal corridor in Richards Bay

Richards Bay Coal Terminal is forecasting coal export volumes of 57-million metric tons this year, 2-million more than it anticipated in January.
Business Times
1 day ago

The good news at Transnet

Board chair Andile Sangqu says efficiency is vastly improved as financial and operational challenges are addressed
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Fury at B20 role for state capture firms

Both McKinsey and Bain provide services for the business form, and the Black Business Council is not happy
Business Times
1 week ago

NPA throws the book at Transnet 4

A locomotive tender that saw Transnet lose billions of rands was allegedly crafted and tweaked by executives to unfairly benefit a Chinese state ...
News
3 weeks ago

Transnet recovery needs more steam

Futuregrowth’s Olga Constantatos says government Band-Aids are fine in the short term but time is running out for a permanent fix
Business Times
4 weeks ago

South Africa agrees to $1.5bn World Bank loan to upgrade infrastructure

The government hopes the loan will ease transport bottlenecks and improve energy security, but it did not provide details of specific projects the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. State's corruption case against Mabuyakhulu and others in failed jazz festival ... South Africa
  2. Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why South Africa
  3. Police officer kills girlfriend, brother before turning gun on himself South Africa
  4. Bolt and Uber strike leaves commuters stranded as prices double News
  5. Police crime intelligence on high alert over alleged plan to reclaim 'land ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Gazans collect aid as Israel announces partial humanitarian pause | REUTERS
Greek residents defend homes as wildfire tears through village | REUTERS