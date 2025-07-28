South Africa

Up to 50% of affluent South Africans' portfolios are held abroad, says FNB

28 July 2025 - 16:21
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
CEO of FNB Guernsey Aneesa Razack said South Africans were increasingly looking to international banking as a hedge against market volatility, currency depreciation, geopolitical instability and changes in tax trends. Stock photo.
CEO of FNB Guernsey Aneesa Razack said South Africans were increasingly looking to international banking as a hedge against market volatility, currency depreciation, geopolitical instability and changes in tax trends. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/XTOCKIMAGES

More South Africans are looking to international banking to cushion themselves against global volatility, FNB says, as the bank marks the 10th anniversary of its international banking and savings operations in Guernsey.

Speaking during the 10-year anniversary on Monday, CEO of FNB Guernsey Aneesa Razack said South Africans were increasingly looking to international banking as a hedge against market volatility, currency depreciation, geopolitical instability and changes in tax trends.

“Today, 30%-50% of affluent South Africans' portfolios are held abroad and we’re witnessing a significant increase in clients seeking ways to externalise their wealth and hedge local risk without physically emigrating,” she said.

Established to primarily service high-income and high-net-worth customers, FNB's business on the English Channel island has managed to acquire £1bn (R23.99bn) in deposits.

Razack said Guernsey had evolved into a highly-respected, transparent and forward-looking centre for international companies.

“When we first set out on this journey, our ambition was simple, to help globally-minded Africans unlock the freedom of a financially-connected world. We believed then, as we do now, that going global should not be complicated or out of reach, but responsible, smart and within grasp for anyone with the vision to grow borders,” she said.

Cape Town mayor Hill-Lewis defends tariffs, says wealthy property owners must pay their share

Sapoa is suing city over three homeowner tariffs linked to property value, implemented on July 1
Politics
1 week ago

Guernsey, with a population of 63,000, is viewed as a tax haven with a flat corporate tax rate for most companies and is an attractive destination for international businesses.

Razack said over the years, FNB had not only built a business but a community of trust and shared vision.

“Our global offering has become an indispensable enabler for clients seeking to tap into global wealth opportunities through a secure and trusted integrated financial services platform.”

She said offshore investing and global wealth management is not a departure from a client’s home base, it’s an extension of their ambitions.   

Sizwe Nxedlana, CEO of FNB Private, said generational wealth and accessibility have helped shift perceptions from exclusivity to inclusive, value-driven wealth management. 

“What sets FNB Guernsey apart is its fiduciary, tax and investment specialist offering to clients, which is tailored to cross-border services. We don’t view international banking as a stand-alone service but as an integral part of clients’ broader wealth strategies.” he said.

“Whether our clients are planning for their children to study abroad, managing assets across multiple jurisdictions or securing a legacy for future generations.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Treasury’s tough love on spending

New budget guidelines seek to save money by  demanding state departments account for every cent they plan to spend
Business Times
1 day ago

Economists welcome inflation trend, hopes high for repo rate cut

Economists remain unfazed by the slight uptick in this week’s consumer price inflation print, maintaining there is still room for Reserve Bank ...
Business Times
1 day ago

SA venture capital deals buck global trend

Venture capital deals in South Africa have bucked the trend of a global slowdown in the sector, growing in size and value. In contrast, global deals ...
Business Times
1 day ago

Food inflation, notably price of beef, leads in pushing CPI upward: Stats SA

Stats SA announced on Wednesday that annual consumer price inflation was 3.0% in June, up from 2.8% in May.
Business Times
5 days ago

Central banks warned to prepare for climate shock to labour market

Central banks risk being blindsided by climate-driven shocks to global labour markets unless they overhaul their approach to monetary policy, a ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | G20 finance chiefs back central bank independence in communique after Durban meeting

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 countries stressed the importance of central bank independence while pledging to boost cooperation in a joint ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. We will never allow forced removals, Ramaphosa tells parliament Politics
  2. 'Cybercrime ranks as No 1 risk in SA, overtaking long-standing issues': expert Sci-Tech
  3. Investment banker fails in desperate bid to block ‘Devi Show’ ambush footage News
  4. Beyond B-loans? Development banks seek private money for climate change fight World

Most read

  1. State's corruption case against Mabuyakhulu and others in failed jazz festival ... South Africa
  2. Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why South Africa
  3. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa
  4. Multiple vehicle crash on M1 after bus passenger 'grabs steering wheel' South Africa
  5. Police crime intelligence on high alert over alleged plan to reclaim 'land ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Lamborghini Temerario track test
UK and Greece strengthen ties with Libya