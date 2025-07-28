South Africa

WATCH | Closing arguments in Tiffany Meek's bail hearing

28 July 2025 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Lawyers for Tiffany Meek, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee, are on Monday tabling the closing arguments for her bail application.

Meek, 31, from Fleurhof, faces charges of murder, crimen injuria, attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

