Lawyers for Tiffany Meek, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee, are on Monday tabling the closing arguments for her bail application.
Meek, 31, from Fleurhof, faces charges of murder, crimen injuria, attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Closing arguments in Tiffany Meek's bail hearing
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
