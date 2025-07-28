South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Lusikisiki mass murder trial resumes

28 July 2025 - 12:40 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The trial of six men charged with the murder of 18 people who were massacred at Ngobozana in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape is resuming on Monday.

The suspects are facing 19 murder charges, including over a KwaBhaca murder case, and are also charged for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Eight weeks have been set aside for the trial to proceed.

TimesLIVE

