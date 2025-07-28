South Africa

Limpopo woman arrested for 'torching ex-boyfriend's house'

When he didn't answer the door, she allegedly started breaking windows

28 July 2025 - 13:08 By Rilise Rose Raphulu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Limpopo woman has been arrested on a charge of arson.
A Limpopo woman has been arrested on a charge of arson.
Image: SAPS

A 27-year-old Limpopo woman has been arrested after allegedly torching her ex-boyfriend's house at Steve Biko, Phase 4, in the Villa Nora policing area, on Friday.

Inside the burned house.
Inside the burned house.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: “According to the report the male complainant was sleeping in his house when his ex-girlfriend knocked at the door, and he did not open.

“She started breaking the windows. He woke up and sought assistance from the neighbours, and that's when the suspect burnt down the house,” he said.

Police were called to the scene and opened a case of arson. They started their investigation and the suspect was apprehended.

Ledwaba said the damage is estimated at R520,000, including the belongings destroyed in the fire.

The suspect is set to appear before the Phalala magistrate's court on Monday, facing a charge of arson.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Greece battles wildfires across the country, evacuates villages

Firefighters were battling wildfires across Greece and the western Balkans on Saturday as the south of Europe sweltered under the third heatwave of ...
News
9 hours ago

Türkiye evacuates thousands as firefighters battle wildfires

Firefighters battled wildfires across Türkiye on Sunday amid a searing Mediterranean heatwave, with authorities evacuating more than 3,600 people ...
News
23 hours ago

EXPLAINER | Why are Thailand and Cambodia fighting?

Thailand and Cambodia are engaged in their worst fighting in more than a decade, exchanging heavy artillery fire across their disputed border, with ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. State's corruption case against Mabuyakhulu and others in failed jazz festival ... South Africa
  2. Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why South Africa
  3. Multiple vehicle crash on M1 after bus passenger 'grabs steering wheel' South Africa
  4. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa
  5. Police officer kills girlfriend, brother before turning gun on himself South Africa

Latest Videos

Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga briefs media on Judicial Commission of Inquiry
Russian attack on Ukrainian capital Kyiv injures eight as drone and missile ...