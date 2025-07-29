LISTEN | Bail denied for Jayden-Lee Meek's mother

The court dismissed suggestions that the police investigation was flawed, stating Meek failed to present compelling evidence to prove the state’s case was weak or non-existent.
The court noted several contradictions in Meek’s version of events, including her omission that she returned to the flat early on May 14. Security guard occurrence book records contradicted her statement that she only returned to change clothes and leave for the police station, only to find that she left without changing her clothes.
“The applicant has shown she has the ability to defeat or obstruct the administration of justice by causing other persons to be suspected and attempting to stage the crime scene,” the magistrate read.
Referring to the online petition and public outrage after Meek’s arrest, the court found her release would “undermine the public peace and security” and incentivise her to flee the province.
Meek had rented the Fleurhof flat for only two months at the time of her son's murder. During her bail pleadings she said she wanted to relocate to KwaZulu-Natal to stay with her father pending trial. The father does not have a lease agreement at his address.
“In the absence of a fixed address and considering the seriousness of the charges, the applicant remains a flight risk,” the magistrate ruled.
Meek will remain in custody until the trial is set to start in September.
The Roodepoort magistrate’s court has denied bail to Tiffany Meek, the mother of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek, citing concerns that her release would jeopardise the proper functioning of the criminal justice system and provoke public disorder.
Meek faces four charges: murder, obstructing justice, crimen injuria and attempted obstruction of justice.
The court heard extensive arguments from the defence and prosecution.
Meek, through her lawyer Noven Naidoo, maintained her innocence, stating she was the one who insisted on a proper investigation into her son’s death. She argued she had no reason to evade trial, influence witnesses or endanger the public. She said her family would suffer emotionally and financially if she remained in custody.
The state alleged Meek had staged an elaborate attempt to distance herself from the crime scene by falsely reporting her son missing despite allegedly knowing he was already dead in their flat.
The court was told Jayden-Lee was dropped off at Swazi Place in Fleurhof, Roodepoort, on the afternoon of May 13 but was not seen again. His body was found the next morning near a stairwell, about 8m to 10m from Meek’s flat.
A sniffer dog reacted positively to blood found on a pillow inside Meek’s unit.
While Meek denied knowledge of the evidence and suggested police tampering, the court found her explanations “dubious and disingenuous”.
Magistrate Anneline Africa said Meek’s conduct posed a risk of influencing witnesses and evading justice.

