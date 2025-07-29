South Africa

Drug mule suspect from Brazil caught at Joburg airport

29 July 2025 - 13:09 By TimesLIVE
A passenger on a flight from Doha was arrested in Joburg for alleged cocaine trafficking.
Image: SAPS

A 25-year-old woman from Brazil was arrested for alleged drug trafficking at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Police officers allegedly found her in possession of 10kg of cocaine worth R4.2m, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

She has been taken for medical examination to check if she had also swallowed cocaine bullets,” she said.

The passenger arrived in South Africa from Doha.

