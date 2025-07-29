South Africa

Durban couple die in home fire, six others escape

29 July 2025 - 09:20 By TIMESLIVE
A couple in their 60s died after their home south of Durban caught on fire.
Image: ALS PARAMEDICS

A couple in their 60s died after their home in Shallcross, south of Durban, caught on fire on Tuesday. 

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to calls after a house caught alight in Midmar Road at about 6.30am. 

He said while eThekwini firefighters extinguished the blaze, paramedics treated six people who managed to escape from the house with minor injuries. 

“Paramedics were called to enter the house once the flames had been doused by the fire department and discovered a couple, believed to be in their late 60s, who suffered fatal injuries as a result of the fire.”

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

TimesLIVE

