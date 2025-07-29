South Africa

Eastern Cape teacher fatally shot on her way to work

29 July 2025 - 12:27 By Lulamile Feni
An Eastern Cape teacher was killed on her way to work. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ zeferli

A 55-year-old Eastern Cape teacher has been gunned down on her way to school.

The incident occurred at about 6.30am in Mqanduli on Monday, said police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo.

“The victim was shot by a man on foot in Makhumsheni locality, Nyezi administrative area in Mqanduli, while driving her vehicle to Gengqe locality, where she worked as a teacher,” Matyolo said.

“She was with two male family members, aged 17 and 20, who escaped uninjured.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact:

  • Mqanduli detectives head Lt-Col Ngqeleni on 083-984-4226;
  • Crime Stop on 08600-10111; or
  • their nearest police station.

Anonymous tip-offs are welcome.

Daily Dispatch

