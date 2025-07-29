A 55-year-old Eastern Cape teacher has been gunned down on her way to school.
Eastern Cape teacher fatally shot on her way to work
Image: 123RF/ zeferli
A 55-year-old Eastern Cape teacher has been gunned down on her way to school.
The incident occurred at about 6.30am in Mqanduli on Monday, said police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo.
“The victim was shot by a man on foot in Makhumsheni locality, Nyezi administrative area in Mqanduli, while driving her vehicle to Gengqe locality, where she worked as a teacher,” Matyolo said.
“She was with two male family members, aged 17 and 20, who escaped uninjured.”
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact:
Anonymous tip-offs are welcome.
