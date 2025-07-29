South Africa

Husband in court for death of his school principal wife in 2022

Witnesses will include the couple's children and Khanyisile's mother

29 July 2025 - 18:44 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Khayelihle Dhlomo, 53, made a brief court appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the 2022 death of his wife, Khanyisile.
Khayelihle Dhlomo, 53, made a brief court appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the 2022 death of his wife, Khanyisile.
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE

The elderly mother of murdered schoolteacher Khanyisile Dhlomo, who was found stabbed to death at her Malvern home on September 4 2022, was relieved this week when police arrested her daughter's husband.

Khayelihle Dhlomo, 53, made a brief court appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

At the time of the murder Dhlomo said his wife had ended her own life.

“I want him [Dhlomo] behind bars and he should never ever be let off the hook,” she said.

She said her daughter's death had left the family traumatised and they were baffled by it because there was no forced entry into the couple's home.

“There was nothing else which we saw behind my daughter's lifeless body outside the house” she said.

She said before her daughter’s death, Dhlomo — who is deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo's nephew — shared plans to sell a property which was built by Khanyisile before they had met.

During a brief court appearance Dhlomo, who carried a shopping bag, stared straight ahead, avoiding the gaze of his wife's family members, some of whom carried handmade posters calling for bail to be denied.

KwaNdengezi school principal Khanyisile Dhlomo died in her home in 2022. Her husband appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with her death
KwaNdengezi school principal Khanyisile Dhlomo died in her home in 2022. Her husband appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with her death
Image: SUPPLIED

Senior prosecutor Calvin Govender told magistrate Sicelo Zuma media had requested access to take photographs. 

Dhlomo’s attorney, Nkululeko Zungu, objected, saying he had been made aware of the applications only shortly before proceedings began and asked for the matter to be considered at the next hearing.

He said he had also not consulted with his client.

Govender, however, disagreed, saying the proceedings were being heard in an open court where public members were allowed. He also said there was also no need for an identity parade.

Zuma granted the application, citing the freedom of the media and no prejudice to the accused.

Govender said the state was opposed to bail as this was a domestic violence matter.

He said state witnesses include Dhlomo’s children, aged 19 and 16,  as well as Khanyisile's mother who lived with them.

He asked for a seven-day remand for a bail hearing.

Zungu, however, asked the court to be adjourned to Friday as his client was arrested about 1am on Sunday morning and suffered from a medical condition.

The matter was adjourned to August 5.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Alexandra CPF member accused of murdering her son is granted bail

Ntombizodwa Mashinini, an Alexandra community policing forum (CPF) member accused of stabbing her son to death, was on Thursday released on R5,000 ...
News
5 days ago

Santaco condemns 'barbaric stabbing' of motorist by Cape Town taxi driver

The Western Cape chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council has apologised on behalf of the industry for a "barbaric" road rage incident ...
News
2 weeks ago

School pupil fatally stabbed in Pretoria

A grade 11 pupil from Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong, an informal settlement in Donkerhoek, Pretoria East, was fatally stabbed by a grade 12 ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa
  3. Police intercept 30 guns being sent from Gauteng to Western Cape South Africa
  4. Multiple vehicle crash on M1 after bus passenger 'grabs steering wheel' South Africa
  5. Family seeks justice for slain Durban attorney allegedly killed by her husband South Africa

Latest Videos

PAGECAST: Rubies and Rain by Busisekile Khumalo (with Sue Nyathi)
1 million women face mass starvation in Gaza