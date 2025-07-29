Landlord frustrated by City of Joburg’s inaction on building sewage issue

A Soweto property owner has lambasted City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero's accelerated service delivery programme as a PR stunt that is not aimed at addressing residents' service delivery challenges.

On Tuesday, Morero led a high-impact service delivery programme in Soweto's Region D. The operation was aimed at addressing service delivery issues through collaboration among various city entities, including Johannesburg Water, Johannesburg Roads Agency, Pikitup and Joburg City Parks and Zoo.

The programme focuses on fixing potholes, clearing sewer blockages, clearing illegal dumping sites and progress related to Jabulani Reservoir.

But frustrated property owner Vusi Nkhosi, 48, labelled the programme a waste of time.

He owns a three-storey building in Jabulani, which is home to a healthcare facility where a paediatrician, an optometrist and other medical practitioners operate.

“They are here just to clean this area and not resolve the problems we are faced with, which might result in this building collapsing,” said Nkhosi.

The smell of human waste fills the air and there is a visible sewage leakage on the floor in the building.

Behind the building is a dumping site, which, according to Nkhosi, has caused many problems. There is a pipe blockage which has led to sewage spilling around the medical facility.

Nkhosi said the centre has been operating since 2019, and expressed disappointment that City of Johannesburg officials passed his building without checking the premises, even after he had voiced his concerns during a walkabout on Tuesday.

Municipal officials from different City of Joburg entities rolled up their sleeves and were seen cleaning the streets while others were filling potholes which have mushroomed in the busy street that runs through Jabulani Mall and Bheki Mlangeni Hospital. Overgrown trees and grass were also cut.