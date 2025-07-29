Three held after murder of Eastern Cape municipality chief whip

Police arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Xoliseka Lali, chief whip of Emalahleni local municipality in the Chris Hani district in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Lali, 43, was fatally shot by unknown suspects at his rented apartment in South East Village, Komani, on July 21.

“After intensive investigations by the Eastern Cape provincial serious violent crime unit, critical information was pursued which led investigators to Mthatha where three suspects, two males and one female, aged between 37 and 42, were apprehended,” said police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana.

The suspects have been charged with murder and will appear before the Queenstown magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE