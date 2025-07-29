South Africa

WATCH | Judgment expected on Tiffany Meek's bail application

29 July 2025 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Roodepoort magistrate's court is expected to deliver judgment on the bail application of Tiffany Meek, who stands accused of killing her son Jayden-Lee.

Court hears closing arguments in Tiffany Meek's bail application

The Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday heard closing arguments in the bail application of Tiffany Meek, who is accused of killing her ...
News
15 hours ago

Fifth bail delay in Jayden-Lee case sparks ActionSA outcry

The bail hearing of Tiffany Meek, the mother accused of murdering her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee Meek, was again postponed in the Roodepoort ...
Politics
3 days ago

Defence pokes holes in state's case in Jayden-Lee murder trial with Bolt trip timeline evidence

A critical piece of evidence presented during the fourth day of Tiffany Meek’s bail application in the Roodepoort magistrate's court has cast doubt ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Closing arguments in Tiffany Meek's bail hearing

Lawyers for Tiffany Meek, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee, are on Monday tabling the closing arguments for her bail ...
News
1 day ago
