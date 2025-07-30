South Africa

‘Anyone can drown but no one should’: SA urged to act on preventable tragedy

NSRI offers steps to reduce risk after World Drowning Prevention Day on July 25

30 July 2025 - 13:54
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Drowning remains a critically overlooked public health issue despite being almost entirely preventable, says the NSRI. Stock photo.
Drowning remains a critically overlooked public health issue despite being almost entirely preventable, says the NSRI. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has reiterated the urgent need to treat drowning as a public health crisis that is almost entirely preventable.

NSRI CEO Mike Vonk said days such as World Drowning Prevention Day us that “while anyone can drown, no one should ... This is not only a statistic; it’s a call to action.”

The NSRI said while South Africa’s extensive coastline, rivers, lakes and dams make it particularly vulnerable to water-related fatalities, drowning remains a largely overlooked issue despite its deadly toll, especially among children in under-resourced communities

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), drowning is the third leading cause of death for children aged five to 14 years with more than 90% of deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries. The WHO said most of the tragedies happen in rivers, lakes, wells and household water containers.

The UN general assembly officially recognised the crisis in 2021, declaring July 25 World Drowning Prevention Day. This year’s theme, “Your story can save a life”, encourages people to share their personal experiences to raise awareness and influence behaviour.

In response to the ongoing crisis, the NSRI has shifted from primarily being an emergency response organisation to one that prioritises education and prevention.

Drowning rates in SA go up while global figures drop, says Lifesaving SA

Drownings in South Africa are increasing, bucking the global trend where the rates are dropping, Lifesaving South Africa warned in a statement to ...
Sport
5 days ago

Since 2006 the NSRI has delivered critical water safety education to more than 5.5-million people, offering practical lessons including bystander CPR and drowning prevention tactics. Its survival swimming programme — which focuses on teaching children in vulnerable communities to breathe, orient, float and swim — has been a game-changer.

In 2024 the NSRI said it had:

  • delivered 877,485 water safety lessons;
  • taught 25,000 survival swimming lessons; and
  • created the Pink Rescue Buoy Project that has seen more than 1,800 pink buoys placed at drowning hotspots since 2017 and saved at least 221 lives.

The NSRI said its free SafeTRX app for small craft users plays a crucial role by helping users log trips and alert rescuers to emergencies.

To reduce the risk of drowning, the NSRI urged the public to take simple but effective steps:

  • Learn to swim – equip yourself and your children with survival skills;
  • Supervise children – drowning is silent so always keep a close eye;
  • Avoid alcohol near water – stay alert and in control;
  • Check conditions – assess water and weather before swimming; and
  • Use safety gear – lifejackets save lives.

“The global advocacy event serves as an opportunity to highlight the tragic and profound impact of drowning on families and communities and offer life-saving solutions to prevent it,” the WHO said.

The NSRI said with the right education, tools and awareness South Africa can turn the tide on drowning.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

18 migrants die in shipwreck off eastern Libya, 50 missing

At least 18 migrants died in a shipwreck off the city of Tobruk in eastern Libya over the weekend, and 50 are still missing, the International ...
News
18 minutes ago

First mate who is making waves with his passion to pass on the sea bug

Sailor from Umgababa works on Mediterranean super yachts to fund his sailing school for the youth
News
1 week ago

Divers recover body of 22-year-old man off KZN south coast

A body believed to be that of a 22-year-old man who went missing in the surf at Southbroom on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast was recovered by police ...
News
2 months ago

Just a nipper but 11-year-old boy saves man from drowning

Trained professionals say many lives lost to rip current could be prevented with proper awareness and knowledge of the ocean
News
5 months ago

NIVASHNI NAIR | The heartache of losing a child to the ocean’s vastness

This devastating story has stirred something deep within me, an old grief that never quite fades, writes Nair
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

‘She never swam in the ocean but drowned in it,’ says mother of seven-year-old KZN girl

Tragic drowning of young girl emphasises the need for awareness and preventive measures for beachgoers
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  3. Police intercept 30 guns being sent from Gauteng to Western Cape South Africa
  4. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa
  5. DJ Vintos hit linked to DJ Sumbody murder accused KT Molefe South Africa

Latest Videos

Togo’s Evala ceremony celebrates wrestling and cultural identity
Trump gives Russia 10 days to make peace with Ukraine