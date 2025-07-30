The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has reiterated the urgent need to treat drowning as a public health crisis that is almost entirely preventable.
NSRI CEO Mike Vonk said days such as World Drowning Prevention Day us that “while anyone can drown, no one should ... This is not only a statistic; it’s a call to action.”
The NSRI said while South Africa’s extensive coastline, rivers, lakes and dams make it particularly vulnerable to water-related fatalities, drowning remains a largely overlooked issue despite its deadly toll, especially among children in under-resourced communities
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), drowning is the third leading cause of death for children aged five to 14 years with more than 90% of deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries. The WHO said most of the tragedies happen in rivers, lakes, wells and household water containers.
The UN general assembly officially recognised the crisis in 2021, declaring July 25 World Drowning Prevention Day. This year’s theme, “Your story can save a life”, encourages people to share their personal experiences to raise awareness and influence behaviour.
In response to the ongoing crisis, the NSRI has shifted from primarily being an emergency response organisation to one that prioritises education and prevention.
‘Anyone can drown but no one should’: SA urged to act on preventable tragedy
NSRI offers steps to reduce risk after World Drowning Prevention Day on July 25
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Drowning rates in SA go up while global figures drop, says Lifesaving SA
Since 2006 the NSRI has delivered critical water safety education to more than 5.5-million people, offering practical lessons including bystander CPR and drowning prevention tactics. Its survival swimming programme — which focuses on teaching children in vulnerable communities to breathe, orient, float and swim — has been a game-changer.
In 2024 the NSRI said it had:
The NSRI said its free SafeTRX app for small craft users plays a crucial role by helping users log trips and alert rescuers to emergencies.
To reduce the risk of drowning, the NSRI urged the public to take simple but effective steps:
“The global advocacy event serves as an opportunity to highlight the tragic and profound impact of drowning on families and communities and offer life-saving solutions to prevent it,” the WHO said.
The NSRI said with the right education, tools and awareness South Africa can turn the tide on drowning.
TimesLIVE
