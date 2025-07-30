South Africa

Case dropped against Mduduzi Mnisi for Likhona Fose murder

Decision to withdraw charges is fair and responsible, says NPA

30 July 2025 - 13:05 By TimesLIVE
A charge of murder has been dropped against Mduduzi Mnisi in the Roodepoort magistrate's court. File photo.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

The prosecution has dropped the case against murder accused Mduduzi Trevor Mnisi, who protested his innocence by telling police to pull his cellphone records to show his movements.

He had been arrested for the murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose two months ago.

The Roodepoort magistrate’s court previously heard Mnisi was allegedly linked to the crime through the statement of only one witness, who allegedly last saw the child alive with Mnisi. The witness was later described as uncooperative for failing to liaise with the investigating officer and prosecutor.

Fose’s mutilated body was discovered in a field in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on June 1, a day after she went missing. Mnisi was released on parole in December 2018 after he was sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

During his bail application, Mnisi said he did not know the teenager. He testified he was with friends and had visited his girlfriend, who went to court to confirm this.

