South Africa

Ethiopian who tried to defraud Sassa fined R60,000

30 July 2025 - 16:47
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Etebo Lapso Wangore approached an agent at a post office and offered her R20,000 to arrange 250 Sassa cards. Stock photo.
Etebo Lapso Wangore approached an agent at a post office and offered her R20,000 to arrange 250 Sassa cards. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin

Ethiopian Etebo Lapso Wangore has been sentenced to a R60,000 fine or eight months' imprisonment after he was convicted of corruption linked to attempts to defraud the social grant system.

The specialised commercial crimes court in Vryburg in the North West imposed the sentence on Wangore, 43, this week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday. 

Wangore entered South Africa as an asylum seeker and later established himself as a businessman operating several spaza shops in the North West.

“Investigations uncovered that he was part of a syndicate that included South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees involved in creating fraudulent Sassa beneficiaries, commonly referred to as ghost beneficiaries, defrauding the social grant system,” NPA spokesperson Sivenathu Gunya said.

On November 15 2022, Wangore approached an agent at a post office and offered her R20,000 to arrange 250 Sassa cards.

Sassa flags identity theft syndicate targeting poorest of the poor

Action taken after 17 fraud cases reported in rural Eastern Cape
News
1 month ago

He further offered R1,000 per card as payment for each additional card she could supply.

The official reported the matter to the police, leading to an entrapment operation, and Wangore was arrested on February 23 2023. He was later released on bail.

Wangore pleaded guilty.

In aggravation of sentence, state advocate Fhulufhelo Munyai emphasised the severity of the crime, explaining how such offences undermined the integrity of the country’s social assistance system and negatively affected the economy.

The court also ordered that his Toyota Hilux bakkie be forfeited to the state as it was used in the commission of the crime.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Easy tips to help you stay ahead of scammers this tax season

According to Sars, one of the latest scams involves an SMS claiming the service is conducting an audit on your tax refund.
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why

The South African Social Security Agency is continuing its review process for social grant beneficiaries suspected of having additional sources of ...
News
5 days ago

Surge in Sassa beneficiaries cut off without explanation: Black Sash raises concern amid reviews

Human rights organisation Black Sash has raised concerns about the number of Sassa beneficiaries who have not received their grants since the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sassa encourages honesty from grant beneficiaries during income reviews

The South African Social Security Agency continues its phased review of social grant recipients, urging beneficiaries to be honest and transparent ...
News
2 weeks ago

Grant suspensions leave elderly struggling in eligibility review

One of thousands of social grant beneficiaries who did not receive their July old age grant says her payout was suspended because her daughter sent ...
News
3 weeks ago

No social grants suspended: Sassa

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed claims that it has suspended social grants, clarifying that recent delays in payments ...
News
3 weeks ago

Sassa investigating clients thought to have other sources of income

The South African Social Security Agency is continuing to review the grants of beneficiaries who may be receiving other sources of income that have ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  3. Police intercept 30 guns being sent from Gauteng to Western Cape South Africa
  4. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa
  5. DJ Vintos hit linked to DJ Sumbody murder accused KT Molefe South Africa

Latest Videos

Ivory Coast President Ouattara, 83, says will seek fourth term • FRANCE 24 ...
Tsunami waves build in California as threat downgraded in Hawaii and Japan | ...