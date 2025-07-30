South Africa

Hawks arrest Gauteng traffic cop and accomplice for corruption

The official is alleged to have demanded R10,000 a month from business owner

30 July 2025 - 20:17 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A business owner said the official claimed his business operating licences were not legitimate and demanded R10,000 a month from him. File photo.
A business owner said the official claimed his business operating licences were not legitimate and demanded R10,000  a month from him. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A Gauteng traffic police official and a civilian are expected to appear before the Lenasia magistrate's court on Thursday to face extortion and corruption charges.

The pair, both aged 50, were arrested on Tuesday.

“A complaint was received from a business owner about a Gauteng traffic police official who on a monthly basis visits the business premises saying that the business operating licences are not legitimate and demands money as gratification to not have the business closed,” Hawks spokesperson W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said.

The traffic official is alleged to have demanded R10,000 monthly from the business owner.

On Tuesday, the traffic official and his accomplice visited the business premises where they arrested one of the employees, later released the employee and took the business' operating certificates as well as R3,000 from the business’s petty cash and informed the owner that they would return the certificates upon receiving the R7,000 balance.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation unit which led to the subsequent arrest of the suspects at Zakariyya Park after the pair received the requested balance from the complainant.”

Hawks head in Gauteng Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa commended the investigation team for its diligence and dedication in making sure it caught the suspects.

TimesLIVE

Botswana apologises to Bridgette Motsepe over corruption allegations

The Botswana government has apologised to ambassador Bridgette Motsepe for falsely accusing her of corruption.
News
2 hours ago

Disbarred advocate, ex-Limpopo MEC Seth Nthai sentenced for corruption

Disbarred advocate and former Limpopo safety MEC Seth Nthai has been sentenced to two years behind bars or a fine of R500,000 after he pleaded guilty ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Parties call for suspension of Bitou municipal manager Mbulelo Memani

Opposition parties in the Bitou municipality have opened a case of corruption and contempt of court against municipal manager Mbulelo Memani.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  3. Police intercept 30 guns being sent from Gauteng to Western Cape South Africa
  4. Patients froze to death in hospital because of dysfunctional management South Africa
  5. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa

Latest Videos

Ivory Coast President Ouattara, 83, says will seek fourth term • FRANCE 24 ...
Tsunami waves build in California as threat downgraded in Hawaii and Japan | ...