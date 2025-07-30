South Africa

Nurse ‘assaulted’ at Limpopo clinic by angry patient

30 July 2025 - 07:43 By TimesLIVE
A nurse was allegedly assaulted at a clinic in Limpopo. Stock image
Image: 123RF

Police are seeking information about a man who allegedly assaulted a nurse at the Tshitavha Sambandou Clinic in Limpopo.

The man arrived at the clinic soon after midnight on Monday, demanding immediate treatment "without due consideration to the rest of the community members and staff", said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

"He allegedly insulted staff and physically assaulted the nurse, causing injuries to the victim’s face.

"She screamed for help and three colleagues arrived to assist. The suspect fled the scene."

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is urged to contact Makuya Det-Sgt George Nevhutalu on 072 611 7887, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or share information on the MySAPS App.

