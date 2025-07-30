South Africa

Rosebank crash tragedy fuels campaign against illegal street racing

30 July 2025 - 06:40
The Ferrari Club of South Africa hosted a gathering of about 30 vehicles at the Aldo Scribante Raceway in Gqeberha. JMPD spokesperson superintendent Xolani Fihla says the department supports the idea of safe, regulated facilities where motor enthusiasts can engage in their sport without endangering public lives. File image
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) says it is intensifying efforts to combat illegal street racing.

This comes after a deadly crash in Rosebank earlier this month.

DA Gauteng community safety spokesperson Michael Sun sounded the alarm over the spread of street racing in the suburbs.

“Innocent lives in Johannesburg’s suburbs, including Rosebank, Fourways and Midrand, are put at risk due to the reckless and illegal practice of street racing,” said Sun.

On July 12 2025 at about 5.30am tragedy struck on Jan Smuts Avenue in Rosebank. According to reports, three vehicles were street racing on the wrong side of the road when they collided.

One racer died at the scene and an Uber driver, who was in the area, was killed after being struck head-on. The other racers reportedly fled.

“This is not an isolated incident. Every weekend morning residents along Cedar Road in Fourways are jolted awake by the deafening roar of modified engines. On July 13, ward councillor Annette Deppe witnessed a group of high-powered vehicles racing down Allandale Road in Midrand as if it were a private speedway,” said Sun.

Despite repeated complaints, Sun said the JMPD and South African Police Service have failed to curb the trend.

“Reckless driving is a criminal offence under the National Road Traffic Act. This lack of enforcement is deeply concerning,” said Sun.

JMPD spokesperson superintendent Xolani Fihla said the department is aware of ongoing illegal racing activity in Rosebank, Fourways, Midrand, Northcliff, Florida and Constantia Kloof.

“We understand the frustration and fear residents experience due to illegal street racing. While we strive to respond to every complaint and maintain visibility, Johannesburg is a vast metropolitan area. Deploying sufficient resources to cover every potential hotspot at all times is a logistical challenge.” 

We support the idea of safe, regulated facilities where motor enthusiasts can engage in their sport without endangering public lives. 
JMPD spokesperson superintendent Xolani Fihla

Fihla said the department prioritises areas based on reported incidents and intelligence.

He said street races are often spontaneous and disperse quickly once police arrive.

“For successful prosecution, robust evidence is required. While we encourage residents to provide information, legal admissibility on issues such as eyewitness testimony or verified video footage can be a hurdle,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Fihla reassured residents complaints are taken seriously and are used to shape operational planning.

“We are continuously reviewing our response mechanisms to ensure greater accountability and responsiveness,” said Fihla.

He outlined a multi-pronged approach to address illegal street racing  which includes increased visible policing and targeted operations, collaboration with police on joint enforcement and crackdowns on reckless driving, speeding ands driving under the influence.

Short-term plans include roadblocks, strategic checkpoints and public education campaigns. Long-term solutions involve working with the Johannesburg Roads Agency to implement traffic-calming measures and redesign racing-prone areas.

“We are also advocating for expanded CCTV camera networks and stronger ties with community policing forums and residents’ associations."

Fihla urged the public to avoid confrontation and instead report racing activity by noting key details such as vehicle make, colour, registration number, location, time and nature of the activity without compromising their safety.

“The JMPD is fully committed to addressing the scourge of illegal street racing in Johannesburg. We appreciate the vigilance of residents and the efforts of organisations such as the DA in raising awareness,” he said.

“We support the idea of safe, regulated facilities where motor enthusiasts can engage in their sport without endangering public lives,” Fihla said.

Sun said the DA has escalated the issue to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and will table questions in the Gauteng legislature to find out how many racing-related incidents and fatalities have occurred in the past five years and whether there are links to gangs or drugs.

He said: “Our communities cannot become battlegrounds for ego-fuelled speed chases. The JMPD and SAPS should exercise their full powers and explore the creation of safe, legal alternatives for racing.” 

