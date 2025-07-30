WATCH LIVE | Health ombud findings on deaths, treatment of psychiatric patients in Northern Cape

Health ombud Taole Mokoena is on Wednesday releasing the findings of an investigation into the treatment, complications and deaths of psychiatric patients at the Northern Cape Mental Health Hospital and the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital.
This investigation deals with cases involving the death of two patients and allegations of inadequate medical care.
The investigation was initiated after a complaint lodged by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi in October 2024.
Health ombud findings on deaths, treatment of psychiatric patients in Northern Cape
