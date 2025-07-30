South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Health ombud findings on deaths, treatment of psychiatric patients in Northern Cape

30 July 2025 - 10:25 By TimesLIVE
Health ombud Taole Mokoena is on Wednesday releasing the findings of an investigation into the treatment, complications and deaths of psychiatric patients at the Northern Cape Mental Health Hospital and the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital.

This investigation deals with cases involving the death of two patients and allegations of inadequate medical care.

The investigation was initiated after a complaint lodged by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi in October 2024.

TimesLIVE

