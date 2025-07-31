South Africa

R280k worth of drugs seized in Hillbrow bust

Public urged to continue providing information to police

31 July 2025 - 13:42
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rock worth about R92,000 and Nyaope with a street value of R187,500 were seized in Hillbrow.
Rock worth about R92,000 and Nyaope with a street value of R187,500 were seized in Hillbrow.
Image: Supplied.

The Johannesburg metro police department's (JMPD) tactical response unit and the undercover unit have seized drugs worth about R280,000 in Hillbrow.

The department carried out an operation on Wednesday after receiving a tip-off. An estimated R92,000 worth of Rock and R187,500 of Nyaope was confiscated.

JMPD chief of police commissioner Patrick Jaca said no arrests have been made so far; however, JMPD has launched a manhunt for those responsible for the operation.

“This operation is a testament to the JMPD's unwavering commitment to eradicating drug-related crime from our city,” Jaca said.

“We will continue to work tirelessly, using all available resources and intelligence to dismantle drug networks and bring offenders to justice. We urge community members to continue providing valuable information that assists us in these crucial efforts.”

Attempted murder charge for Joburg mom who gave 'drugs' to young son

The mother of the young boy who was filmed giving him a 'bottleneck with drugs' to smoke is facing trial for attempted murder.
News
4 hours ago

Public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku, who was leading the operation, said the drugs were handed over to the police and the department would ensure they are destroyed to prevent them from getting back to the streets.

“This is one of the efforts the department is working on to get rid of the drugs,” Tshwaku said. 

“We will follow up on this case, and we want to see where these drugs will be destroyed. We don’t want them on the streets. We’ve been followed by the scouts and the drug dealers to check if they recover or salvage these drugs. We are here to ensure they are safely secured.”

Tshwaku said the department is working towards establishing where the drugs are manufactured.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Teen addict tells of assault at illegal drug 'rehab' that killed his brother

A 17-year-old who was allegedly tortured at an illegal drug rehabilitation centre with his brother, who later died, has told of how they were ...
News
1 day ago

Mother and two men arrested after 3-year-old recorded 'smoking drugs'

Three suspects, including a mother, have been arrested after a viral video surfaced showing her encouraging her three-year-old child to light and ...
News
1 day ago

Drug mule suspect from Brazil caught at Joburg airport

The passenger arrived in South Africa from Doha.
News
2 days ago

Two JMPD cops arrested after 'bribe money' found

Two Johannesburg metropolitan police department officers have been arrested on charges of extortion and corruption.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  3. Patients froze to death in hospital because of dysfunctional management South Africa
  4. Mother and two men arrested after 3-year-old recorded 'smoking drugs' South Africa
  5. Rosebank crash tragedy fuels campaign against illegal street racing South Africa

Latest Videos

Nkosana Makate's battle with Vodacom referred back to appeal court
Zambia Seeks IMF Programme Extension