South Africa

Committee urges MPs to reprimand Mashatile over undisclosed gift to wife

MPs must disclose gifts received by their immediate family

31 July 2025 - 18:00 By Ernest Mabuza
Humile Mashatile and Deputy President Paul Mashatile. She returned the diamond she was given as a gift by controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg.
Image: X

The joint committee on ethics and members’ interests has resolved that the National Assembly should reprimand Deputy President Paul Mashatile and fine him R10,000 for his failure to declare a gift to his wife in the members' interests register.

The unsolicited gift Humile Mashatile received was a diamond from alleged mastermind of a diamond scam investment Louis Liebenberg. 

The committee received a complaint against Mashatile on March 5 for an alleged breach of the code of ethical conduct and members' interests. Item 13(3)(f) of the code requires MPs to disclose gifts received by their immediate family in the confidential part of the register.

“Following consideration of the complaint and perusal of the confidential part of the deputy president’s disclosed interests, the committee noted that the gift in question (a diamond from Mr Louis Liebenberg) was not disclosed,” the committee said.

While the committee noted Mashatile's response, among others, that he was waiting for the appraisal of the diamond to determine its value before a declaration was made and that he has since surrendered the gift to the National Prosecuting Authority, the committee contended that ethical behaviour required that the gift be declared, with the value disclosed at a later stage.

The committee said it remained steadfast in its quest to ensure accountability of all MPs as demanded by the code.

“The disclosure process not only facilitates public trust in parliament but also enhances its credibility,” the committee said.

TimesLIVE

