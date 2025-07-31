South Africa

Motsoaledi demands answers on hospitals' deadly negligence

'How come those doctors acted that way?' asks health minister

31 July 2025 - 15:43
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister of health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi File photo.
Minister of health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi wants action taken against those implicated in the deaths of psychiatric patients at the Northern Cape Mental Health Hospital (NCMHH) and Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital (RMSH).

This comes after health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena revealed alarming levels of systemic failure, gross negligence and mismanagement at the hospitals, which have resulted in unnecessary suffering and preventable deaths. The failures include:

  • prolonged power outages;
  • leaking roofs;
  • blocked sewerage systems; and
  • the absence of emergency equipment.

One of the patients died from hypothermia, another developed multilobar pneumonia, while another was believed to have developed intracranial coagulation and a stroke from extreme cold.

Motsoaledi questioned the doctors' ability to perform their roles.

“I haven’t practised for a long time but I can’t imagine a doctor finding a medically ill patient with pneumonia and referring them to the mental unit without treating the pneumonia. That is unheard of,” he said. 

Patients froze to death in hospital because of dysfunctional management

Health ombud investigation finds systemic failure, gross negligence and widespread mismanagement contributed directly to patient harm and deaths
News
1 day ago

“Now what do we make of this? All doctors and nurses are trained in the same institutions in the country. How come those doctors acted that way?”

He said poor leadership led to the tragedy.

“I can guess that they don’t even have management meetings, even mortality meetings — because if they did, some of these things would’ve been picked up.

“I’m particularly disappointed about the RMSH because I was there when the hospital was opened. It was one of the best. In my speech I mentioned that for it to be one of the best, it needed the management to be on their toes all the time. It means that didn’t happen. They had facilities that many other hospitals didn’t have, so there is a failure of management.”

The Northern Cape department of health welcomed the health ombudsman's investigation report and committed to improving patient care.

“The department recognises the critical importance of mental health services and the vulnerability of psychiatric patients,” spokesperson Lebogang Majaha said.

“We are dedicated to implementing necessary improvements to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Nurses in private and public practice exchange notes at annual conference

For two consecutive years, the African Nursing Conference has provided a platform for public and private practitioners to learn more about each other
News
20 hours ago

Calls for nurses' mental health and wellness to be taken seriously

Healthcare leaders have called for urgent systemic action to prioritise nurses' wellness, warning that the health of the country’s largest workforce ...
News
22 hours ago

Nurse ‘assaulted’ at Limpopo clinic by angry patient

Police are seeking information about a man who allegedly assaulted a nurse at the Tshitavha Sambandou Clinic in Limpopo.
News
1 day ago

Ambulances, electronic records to be key focus for KZN health department

The KwaZulu-Natal legislature supports the health department's plan to increase daily operational ambulances and improve hospital efficiency with ...
Politics
1 day ago

DA sounds alarm on hospital infection crisis in Gauteng

More than 7,700 patients suffered nosocomial infections due to poor hygiene in public health facilities, says DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom﻿.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  3. Patients froze to death in hospital because of dysfunctional management South Africa
  4. Mother and two men arrested after 3-year-old recorded 'smoking drugs' South Africa
  5. Rosebank crash tragedy fuels campaign against illegal street racing South Africa

Latest Videos

Nkosana Makate's battle with Vodacom referred back to appeal court
Zambia Seeks IMF Programme Extension