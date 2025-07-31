“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom's legal battle for compensation has been referred back to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
In a unanimous ruling read by outgoing acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga in his last sitting in the Constitutional Court on Thursday, the court signalled it was unhappy with certain aspects of a previous SCA ruling.
The SCA judgment had set aside a R47m offer that Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub made to Makate six years ago, which Makate rejected. It ordered Vodacom to pay Makate between 5% and 7.5% of the total voice revenue generated by the service over 18 years from March 2001 to March 2021, plus interest.
IN PICS | Nkosana Makate's battle with Vodacom referred back to appeal court
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom's legal battle for compensation has been referred back to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
In a unanimous ruling read by outgoing acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga in his last sitting in the Constitutional Court on Thursday, the court signalled it was unhappy with certain aspects of a previous SCA ruling.
The SCA judgment had set aside a R47m offer that Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub made to Makate six years ago, which Makate rejected. It ordered Vodacom to pay Makate between 5% and 7.5% of the total voice revenue generated by the service over 18 years from March 2001 to March 2021, plus interest.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘Please Call Me’ inventor Nkosana Makate’s wait over as ConCourt decides his compensation
It’s time to end Vodacom’s 25-year battle against Makate
‘Please Call Me’ saga: Makate upbeat
Vodacom files leave to appeal ‘Please Call Me’ matter in ConCourt
Paying Makate R40bn would negatively impact shareholders, customers and PIC, says Vodacom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos