South Africa

IN PICS | Nkosana Makate's battle with Vodacom referred back to appeal court

31 July 2025 - 10:53
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The legal battle for compensation between 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom has been referred back to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
The legal battle for compensation between 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom has been referred back to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom's legal battle for compensation has been referred back to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In a unanimous ruling read by outgoing acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga in his last sitting in the Constitutional Court on Thursday, the court signalled it was unhappy with certain aspects of a previous SCA ruling.

The SCA judgment had set aside a R47m offer that Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub made to Makate six years ago, which Makate rejected. It ordered Vodacom to pay Makate between 5% and 7.5% of the total voice revenue generated by the service over 18 years from March 2001 to March 2021, plus interest.

Outgoing acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga read out the ruling on his last day in the Constitutional Court.
Outgoing acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga read out the ruling on his last day in the Constitutional Court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate had hoped for resolution in his legal battle with Vodacom.
Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate had hoped for resolution in his legal battle with Vodacom.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Please Call Me’ inventor Nkosana Makate’s wait over as ConCourt decides his compensation

After waiting two decades, Makate will know how much he gets for his lucrative idea as apex court rules on his protracted battle with Vodacom on ...
News
9 hours ago

It’s time to end Vodacom’s 25-year battle against Makate

After nine court losses, Vodacom continues engaging in legal manoeuvres while Nkosana Makate waits for fair compensation
Business Times
3 months ago

‘Please Call Me’ saga: Makate upbeat

Nkosana Makate’s fight for R9.4bn for his invention heads back to the Constitutional Court after eight years.
News
8 months ago

Vodacom files leave to appeal ‘Please Call Me’ matter in ConCourt

Vodacom filed a leave to appeal application in the Constitutional Court against the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment in the 'Please Call Me' matter.
News
1 year ago

Paying Makate R40bn would negatively impact shareholders, customers and PIC, says Vodacom

A payment of R40bn would mean 20% of Vodacom’s total market capitalisation.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  3. Patients froze to death in hospital because of dysfunctional management South Africa
  4. Mother and two men arrested after 3-year-old recorded 'smoking drugs' South Africa
  5. Rosebank crash tragedy fuels campaign against illegal street racing South Africa

Latest Videos

Nigeria nurses begin strike over poor government support | REUTERS
On Gaza malnutrition ward, a mother fears losing her baby without aid | REUTERS