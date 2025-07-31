POLL | Is enough being done to address illegal street racing?

There has been a growing trend of illegal street racing in some areas, with some incidents resulting in death.
Earlier this month three vehicles reportedly racing on the wrong side of the road in Rosebank led to the deaths of a racer and an Uber driver.
The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) has vowed to clamp down on illegal street racing in the city.
JMPD spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said the department is working on short-term and long-term plans to address the matter. This includes:
- conducting roadblocks;
- strategic checkpoints;
- public education campaigns; and
- working with the Johannesburg Roads Agency to implement traffic-calming measures and redesign racing areas.
“We are continuously reviewing our response mechanisms to ensure greater accountability and responsiveness,” said Fihla. “We are also advocating for expanded CCTV camera networks and stronger ties with community policing forums and residents’ associations.”
