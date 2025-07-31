South Africa

Search still on for kidnapped Pretoria businessman Jerry Boshoga: police

Boshoga was kidnapped in Centurion in November last year

31 July 2025 - 10:22
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jerry Boshoga, 45, was kidnapped in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion, in November. His kidnappers have allegedly demanded a R10m ransom from his family.
Jerry Boshoga, 45, was kidnapped in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion, in November. His kidnappers have allegedly demanded a R10m ransom from his family.
Image: Facebook

Police have dismissed claims circulating on social media that kidnapped businessman Jerry Boshoga has been found dead.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed on Thursday the investigation into his kidnapping was still at a sensitive stage and that the businessman had not yet been found. 

“We call on all social media users to stop the spread of unverified information. Social media users are also urged to spare a thought for the family of the victim. The spreading of such misleading information has caused unnecessary trauma, panic and anxiety for close family members including his mother, wife and children,” she said.

Mathe said police were in close contact with the family and if there were any developments in the case, the family would be the first to be notified by the investigating team.

Boshoga, from Silver Lakes, Pretoria, was kidnapped in Centurion in November last year and his kidnappers demanded a R10m ransom, sending videos to the family purporting to show him being tortured.

TimesLIVE Premium reported that Boshoga was last seen in November 2024 after he said he had to meet someone in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion. His brother struggled to get hold of him and while trying to trace his location, his wife received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number with a voice note from Boshoga saying: “I’ve been kidnapped.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘They send us videos of him, demanding R10m’: family of kidnapped Pretoria man

Jerry Boshoga was kidnapped from Centurion in November last year
News
4 months ago

Police intercept 30 guns being sent from Gauteng to Western Cape

Police believe the back of a syndicate involved in trafficking unlicensed firearms has been broken.
News
2 days ago

Anger as WSU shooting accused’s bail conditions eased

The family of a Walter Sisulu University student shot dead, allegedly by a university residence manager, have expressed outrage after the court ...
News
2 days ago

It’s easy to break the law in SA, especially for crooks with deep pockets

It's clearly an abuse of the system — and it sticks in the craw, writes Barney Mthombothi
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Delays continue in multiple-murder case as accused's lawyer fails to appear

The trial of the two KwaZulu-Natal men who face more than 15 murder charges, including the brutal killing of Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen, has ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  3. Patients froze to death in hospital because of dysfunctional management South Africa
  4. Mother and two men arrested after 3-year-old recorded 'smoking drugs' South Africa
  5. Rosebank crash tragedy fuels campaign against illegal street racing South Africa

Latest Videos

Nigeria nurses begin strike over poor government support | REUTERS
On Gaza malnutrition ward, a mother fears losing her baby without aid | REUTERS