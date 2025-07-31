South Africa

WATCH | Special sitting for retirement of acting deputy chief justice Madlanga

31 July 2025 - 10:08 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Constitutional Court is bidding farewell to acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga in a special ceremonial sitting on Thursday.

