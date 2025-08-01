South Africa

City of Ekurhuleni allocates R275m to fix roads, drains and signage

01 August 2025 - 07:35
The City of Ekurhuleni has set aside R275m for urgent maintenance of roads, stormwater drains, road signage and bridges.
Image: City of Ekuruhleni



The City of Ekurhuleni has committed R275m in its 2025/26 financial year budget for urgent maintenance and upgrades of critical infrastructure including roads, stormwater systems, road signage and bridges.

“The allocation is crucial to make progress in road maintenance, including repairs of potholes, clearing of drainages and restoration of damaged bridges,” said the city.

It said teams have started work across parts of the metro, clearing blocked stormwater drains and ensuring the systems remain free-flowing ahead of the rainy season to minimise the risk of flooding.

During his budget speech in May, Ekurhuleni finance MMC Jongizizwe Dlabathi promised a more aggressive approach to addressing the city’s deteriorating road infrastructure.

Last year the metro reported more than 1,700 potholes across its roads.

The city said it launched its pothole repair blitz in May in a wide-ranging maintenance drive which it said has seen more than 50km of roads repaired, more than 7,800 stormwater systems cleaned and more than 3,600 road signs and markings refurbished.

The city said regular maintenance and clearing of stormwater systems is essential to:

  • Prevent flooding that damages property and disrupts daily life.
  • Protect public health by reducing stagnant water that breeds mosquitoes and bacteria.
  • Prolong the lifespan of roads and infrastructure by reducing water erosion and structural wear.
  • Improve environmental health by stopping polluted runoff  contaminating rivers and streams.

At a recent drainage clearing operation in Edenvale, municipal workers removed large volumes of debris including plastic waste, bottles, hazardous substances such as motor oil and general litter.

“The materials obstruct water flow, increase the risk of flooding and cause environmental pollution,” said the city.

Residents are being urged to play their part in keeping the city clean and functional.

“We urge residents to join us in protecting stormwater systems by disposing of waste responsibly and keeping streets and drains litter-free. The focused, team-driven initiative is improving road safety and mobility while boosting investor confidence and economic growth across our city.”

