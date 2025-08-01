South Africa

Department will work with law enforcement to deal with ‘water mafias’

01 August 2025 - 07:37 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A water tanker refills a communal water tank. File image
A water tanker refills a communal water tank. File image
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Deputy water and sanitation minister David Mahlobo has pledged action against water infrastructure sabotage and criminal syndicates in the sector.

He said water “mafias” are undermining service delivery and violating the constitutional right to water in vulnerable communities.

Speaking during a webinar hosted by the South African Human Rights Commission this week, Mahlobo described the destruction, vandalism and extortion within the water sector as acts of economic sabotage.

He highlighted how criminal syndicates, often colluding with unscrupulous individuals, are deliberately disrupting water supply networks, damaging pump stations, pipelines and valves and profiting by selling water through tankers at inflated prices. The activities not only cripple infrastructure but also endanger public health, inflate municipal budgets through recurring repair costs and degrade the dignity of affected communities.

It has become widespread and government is battling the theft of critical components such as pipes, cables and meters.

The problem is not limited to urban centres and is emerging across the country and requires urgent, coordinated and forceful action.

Mahlobo said the department will intensify its collaboration with law enforcement agencies and all levels of government to ensure those behind the sabotage are identified and prosecuted.

“We will not tolerate the deliberate sabotage of our water infrastructure. The criminal acts are an attack on our constitutional democracy and our commitment to human rights. There will be no hesitation in acting against those responsible. We are closing the space for criminals to operate and we will pursue them relentlessly through law enforcement and  community mobilisation and with the full weight of state institutions.”

He highlighted the importance of community engagement in protecting infrastructure, urging citizens to report suspicious activities and support public education efforts aimed at raising awareness about the implications of vandalism and theft.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Shutting down the flow of opportunistic water tanker 'mafia'

The lucrative private revenue stream makes a mockery of our bill of rights
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Opportunists try to ‘get their cut’ of humanitarian relief in Eastern Cape

"Extortion is a crime and a moral betrayal when directed at those extending a hand to the helpless. To prey on a crisis to turn pain into profit is ...
News
1 month ago

Gauteng water crisis and construction mafia are big worries for business

With SA’s energy woes having subsided, the water crunch facing Gauteng has been making more headlines
Business
8 months ago

Reticulation and poor infrastructure behind country's inadequate water supply, Mashatile says

Water infrastructure in many parts of the country is old and needs to be upgraded
Politics
8 months ago

Q&A with water expert Anthony Turton

The election results don't bode well for dealing with the water mafia and ending South Africa's water crisis any time soon, says water expert Prof ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Jukskei water warriors fight off dumping mafia, now set sights on poo

The community-led initiative is a success story of environmental stewardship and active citizenry, with the Gateway Heart Park being the end vision.
News
1 year ago

Joburg ‘water tanker mafias’ smiling all the way to the bank amid supply crisis

The department of water & sanitation views the supply of water through the use of privately-owned water tankers as ‘undesirable and unsustainable’
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mother and two men arrested after 3-year-old recorded 'smoking drugs' South Africa
  2. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  3. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  4. Attempted murder charge for Joburg mom who gave 'drugs' to young son South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Nkosana Makate's battle with Vodacom referred back to appeal court South Africa

Latest Videos

Medical aid that fits you – not the other way around.
Can a tiny ant make a big difference for Britain's forests? | REUTERS