‘Drowning in fatigue’: Why is anaemia robbing young women of their prime years?

An estimated 539-million women aged 15 to 49 around the world are living with anaemia, an often overlooked but deeply debilitating condition that is stripping young women of their energy, mental wellbeing and quality of life.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said anaemia is particularly prevalent among children under five, menstruating adolescent girls and pregnant and postpartum women with the African and south-east Asian regions bearing the highest burden.
“In 2019, 30% (539-million) of non-pregnant women and 37% (32-million) of pregnant women aged 15 to 49 years were affected by anaemia,” the WHO reported.
“In Africa alone, 106-million women and 103-million children suffer from the condition.”
Despite its scale and severity, anaemia continues to fly under the radar and is dismissed by many as “stress” or “part of being a woman”.
Anaemia awareness advocate and head of the Cape Town Infusion Centre sister Karin Davidson said too many young women are left feeling like they’re “drowning” physically and emotionally.
“We’re seeing women in their 20s, 30s and 40s who feel like they’re constantly running on empty. The overwhelming fatigue, anxiety and depression is being normalised when it’s often a sign of iron deficiency and/or anaemia, which are completely preventable and treatable,” said Davidson.
Davidson warned low iron levels aren’t only about feeling tired and can profoundly affect mental health.
“There is a fundamental link between iron deficiency and mood disorders. Iron is a crucial component in the production of serotonin, your brain's ‘happy chemical’. When iron levels drop, so does serotonin, which can severely impact sleep, mood and your overall sense of wellbeing,” she said.
The WHO said common anaemia symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, dizziness, cold extremities, headaches and light-headedness that are often brushed off as stress or burnout.
Davidson said severe cases can escalate to pale skin and mucous membranes, rapid heart rate and easy bruising, and one of the most under-acknowledged contributors to anaemia in women is heavy menstrual bleeding.
“Population-based studies indicate up to 50% of women of reproductive age experience heavy menstrual bleeding. The blood loss is a major contributor to iron deficiency, specially since girls are menstruating earlier than previous generations,” she said.
The WHO said consistent heavy blood loss from menstruation, pregnancy and postpartum complications such as haemorrhage are among the leading causes of anaemia globally.
Davidson said many women aren't aware their periods are too heavy or that their low energy, depression and brain fog could be linked to it.
The WHO reported iron deficiency, often caused by poor diet or poor absorption of nutrients, remains the most common cause of anaemia worldwide.
“Deficiencies in vitamin A, folate, B12 and riboflavin also contribute, as do infections, inflammation, chronic diseases and inherited blood disorders such as sickle cell and thalassemia. Infections such as malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV also impair nutrient absorption or cause nutrient loss,— further exacerbating anaemia in vulnerable populations.” is said.
Davidson said modern dietary trends aren’t helping
“More young women are devising their own diets, often omitting key nutrients in the process. They may not realise they’re putting themselves at risk,” she said.
She’s also concerned about how easily women’s health concerns are dismissed.
“We see so many women being told it’s stress or anxiety but your symptoms matter. You deserve to feel energetic and well. A simple blood test can confirm iron deficiency,” she said.
The WHO said anaemia is not a disease but a symptom of an underlying condition which is why it often goes undiagnosed and untreated.
Davidson urged women to stop ignoring the signs and start advocating for themselves: “Think iron. Check iron. Take iron. Your future self will thank you for taking action. If your doctor brushes off your concerns, seek a second opinion. You deserve better.”
TimesLIVE
‘Drowning in fatigue’: Why is anaemia robbing young women of their prime years?
Image: iStock
TimesLIVE
