Eskom blamed as Diepkloof endures daily 5pm to 10pm blackouts
Residents in some parts of Diepkloof, Soweto, say they live with the frustrating truth that electricity vanishes at about 5pm almost every day without warning.
Commuters in taxis share their fears, saying power might be cut off while they are on the way home from work and cooking at home becomes impossible.
“It goes off about 5pm, no-one tells us anymore, it just happens. What time are you going to cook if the electricity is going at that time and coming back at about 10pm?” said one woman.
Vendor and entrepreneur Nandi Mseleku, who sells amagwinya (fat cakes) and chips in Diepkloof, said she was struggling, as she had just started her business and there were always unplanned power cuts.
“Switching to gas is too costly for someone still finding their feet. I'm thinking of stopping until the electricity issue is resolved.
“People say 'hustle, hustle' but how do we hustle in the dark? Basic cooking, frozen food, heating, these all depend on something increasingly unreliable,” Mseleku said.
Residents said it was a good week when power outages occurred four times a week.
However, not all areas of Diepkloof are affected. The police station and surrounding areas and the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital are not subject to the outages. .
Some residents demanded clearer communication and real‑time alerts. Others questioned why those who paid were still plunged into darkness.
Asked about persistent electricity outages in Soweto, Eskom said there were various factors that resulted in electricity supply interruptions.
“There is planned supply interruption where we conduct maintenance on our infrastructure and in such cases customers are informed before the outage (within 48 hours or more).
“Unplanned supply interruptions may be as a result of electricity theft, network overloading or a technical fault.”
While planned interruptions were publicised in advance, unplanned outages often occurred without warning.
The electricity infrastructure was designed to accommodate loads based on legally connected customers, the power utility said.
“During the winter, there is an increase in energy demand in areas prone to electricity theft and illegal connections as electricity is often used indiscriminately. This leads to frequent network failures due to extreme overloading.”
Eskom has invested considerable resources and expanded capacity to meet the surging demand in high-risk areas.
“Despite these proactive measures, demand continues to escalate, rendering the situation increasingly unsustainable in isolated areas, including isolated areas in Soweto.”
Eskom said it has invested in more than 800,000 smart meters installed nationwide and continues to conduct maintenance and load reduction during peak hours to avoid catastrophic failures.
Non‑payment, illegal connections and energy theft severely damaged infrastructure, caused transformers to fail and lowered reliability.
Eskom said separate supply lines for paying customers were not possible unless an individual paid for the costly infrastructure.
The utility encouraged communities to ensure legal connections, active payments and responsible energy use.
