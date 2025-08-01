South Africa

Gqeberha prosecutor fatally shot, justice minister wants court officials protected

01 August 2025 - 06:55 By TimesLIVE
A Gqeberha prosecutor has been fatally shot.
Image: 123RF/valdasds1

Regional court prosecutor Tracy Brown, who was attached to the New Brighton court in Gqeberha, was fatally shot on arrival at her home on Thursday afternoon.

The motive for the killing is yet to be confirmed and justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has urged anyone with information to come forward and assist law enforcement authorities in their investigation.

Another Eastern Cape prosecutor, Elona Sombulula, aged 30, was shot dead near his Mthatha home on April 29.

The minister said she is "deeply disturbed that such acts of violence continue to claim the lives of officers of the court".

While the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has security and employee assistance measures in place for prosecutors, Kubayi said there is a need to review and strengthen the measures.

The existing policy on prosecutor safety provides for employee assistance and close protection. but Kubayi said recent events highlight concerning gaps in implementation.

"Thee protections must be reinforced and better coordinated with other security cluster stakeholders to ensure  our prosecutors can carry out their duties without fear for their lives.

"Government remains committed to ensuring  those who serve the justice system are protected and acts of violence against them are met with the full might of the law."

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the prosecutor had arrived home in Young Park at about 3.30pm on Thursday.

"While still seated in her vehicle a Toyota Etios, four unknown suspects wearing masks stopped with a white VW Polo in the street, they got out of the vehicle and multiple shots were fired at her vehicle.

"The deceased was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds but passed away on her arrival. The motive and the suspects are unknown, and the investigation is ongoing."

TimesLIVE

