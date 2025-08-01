South Africa

IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka placed on suspension over R800m oxygen tender

01 August 2025 - 18:51 By Ernest Mabuza
The investigation, ordered by public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson (pictured), recommended disciplinary action against Tebogo Malaka, general manager for supply chain management Dr Molebedi Sisi and other officials. File image.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

The board of trustees of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) has placed its CEO Tebogo Malaka on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.

The decision on Friday follows the board’s receipt and consideration of a final forensic report this week relating to procurement irregularities in the R800m pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant tender.

The investigation, ordered by public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson, recommended disciplinary action against Malaka, general manager for supply chain management Dr Molebedi Sisi and other officials. 

The IDT said its precautionary suspension was aligned with internal policies and the Labour Relations Act and was instituted to allow for an independent and unhindered investigation into the serious matters raised.

“The board emphasises this is not a disciplinary sanction. Ms Malaka remains an employee of the organisation and has not been found guilty of any misconduct.”

To ensure continuity and organisational stability, the board asked Macpherson to second a senior official to serve as acting CEO. The minister seconded Carmen-Joy Abrahams to the role with immediate effect.

