South Africa

Illegal miners arrested in Barberton

01 August 2025 - 19:47 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police were processing about 1,000 illegal immigrants and illegal miners as they were being retrieved from a mine in the Barberton area.
Police were processing about 1,000 illegal immigrants and illegal miners as they were being retrieved from a mine in the Barberton area.
Image: SAPS

About 1,000 illegal miners are being retrieved from a mine in the Barberton area, Mpumalanga police said on Friday afternoon.

Police said it was working closely with other law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal mining activities through regular operations, visible policing and intelligence-driven interventions.

“These efforts aim to dismantle illegal mining networks, protect our natural resources and ensure the safety of affected communities,” police said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Plan to mine next to Modderfontein Reserve sparks row

An application to prospect and mine in the middle of the Modderfontein residential and business areas on Gauteng's East Rand is causing concern to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Mass burial of unclaimed bodies of Stilfontein illegal miners begins

The North West government has started mass burials of the unclaimed bodies of illegal miners recovered from the old Stilfontein mine in January.
News
1 month ago

Eyes in the sky: a drone pilot who is turning the tide against crime

Officer Morekwana Monyela enables effective, risk-free monitoring of criminal activities and assists Search and Rescue during floods
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mother and two men arrested after 3-year-old recorded 'smoking drugs' South Africa
  2. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  3. Attempted murder charge for Joburg mom who gave 'drugs' to young son South Africa
  4. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Nkosana Makate's battle with Vodacom referred back to appeal court South Africa

Latest Videos

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+
Buyer's Guide Ep100 | Audi A3, Mitsubishi Triton, Toyota Tazz, VW Tiguan, ...