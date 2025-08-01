About 1,000 illegal miners are being retrieved from a mine in the Barberton area, Mpumalanga police said on Friday afternoon.
Police said it was working closely with other law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal mining activities through regular operations, visible policing and intelligence-driven interventions.
“These efforts aim to dismantle illegal mining networks, protect our natural resources and ensure the safety of affected communities,” police said in a statement.
This is a developing story.
Illegal miners arrested in Barberton
Image: SAPS
