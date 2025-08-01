South Africa

Limpopo man sentenced to life in prison more than decade after raping 12-year-old girl

01 August 2025 - 13:33 By Khodani Mpilo
A Limpopo man has been sentenced to life in prison more than a decade after raping a 12-year-old girl in the Bolobedu area near Tzaneen. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A Limpopo man has been sentenced to life in prison more than a decade after raping a 12-year-old girl in the Bolobedu area near Tzaneen.

Nelson Letsoalo, 46, was convicted in the Tzaneen regional court on Thursday after an investigation by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit.

According to provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba the incident happened in 2013 when the minor was visiting her grandmother in Khapamadi Section under Bolobedu policing area.

“The victim went to a shop that was next to the tavern and Letsoalo, who was known by the victim as a cleaner, called her to come inside the tavern,” said Ledwaba.

“The accused forced the victim to lay on the floor and she was raped. Afterwards, Letsoalo threatened the victim with death if she told anyone about it.”

The child later disclosed the traumatic incident to her mother in January 2020, which led to an immediate report to local police.

Letsoalo was arrested the next day on January 5 2020 at his home in Kgapane and the matter was immediately transferred to Tzaneen FCS.

“The accused made numerous court appearances until he was granted R1,000 bail,” Ledwaba said.

Despite the time that had passed, Letsoalo was found guilty of rape of a minor and sentenced to life in prison. 

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe welcomed the court outcome.

TimesLIVE

