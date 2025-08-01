South Africa

Protesters oppose bail for men allegedly linked to murder of KZN municipal worker

Victim's husband one of those arrested

01 August 2025 - 12:09 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nokulunga Mashabane was fatally shot on June 27. Police arrested two men, including her husband on Wednesday.
Nokulunga Mashabane was fatally shot on June 27. Police arrested two men, including her husband on Wednesday.
Image: Nokulunga Mashabane Facebook profile

Protesters gathered outside the KwaDukuza magistrate's court north of Durban on Friday before the appearance of two men, one of them the husband of slain municipal employee Nokulunga Happiness Mashabane, who was killed in June.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police and private security arrested Mashabane's husband and an alleged accomplice on Wednesday. 

Mashabane, 31, was found dead in her vehicle along the Zinkwazi link road on June 27.

“She was found with gunshot wounds to the head and was declared deceased on the scene,” said Netshiunda.

South African Municipal Workers Union secretary in KwaDukuza, Nkululeko Dladla, said they were opposed to the two suspects getting bail.

Their protest coincided with the start of Women’s Month.

“We, as men, should be seen to be at the forefront of fighting gender-based violence (GBV). We want to send a message that any form of GBV is unacceptable, whether it is meted out to women or children,” said Dladla.

King Shaka Street was cordoned off with a strong police presence as the protesters bearing placards chanted songs denouncing the murder.

Mashabane was employed as a manager dealing with intergovernmental relations and protocol in the mayor's office.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KwaDukuza municipality pays tribute to slain official Nokulunga Mashabane

Tributes are being shared for KwaDukuza local municipality official Nokulunga Happiness Mashabane, 32, who died from gun wounds.
Politics
1 month ago

Husband in court for death of his school principal wife in 2022

The elderly mother of murdered school teacher Khanyisile Dhlomo who was found stabbed to death at her Malvern home on September 4 2022 was relieved ...
News
2 days ago

'Masterminds' who planned hit on DA's Nhlalayenza Ndlovu from prison arrested

Two alleged masterminds behind the December 2023 assassination of Umngeni local municipality DA councillor and chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu are ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mother and two men arrested after 3-year-old recorded 'smoking drugs' South Africa
  2. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  3. Attempted murder charge for Joburg mom who gave 'drugs' to young son South Africa
  4. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Nkosana Makate's battle with Vodacom referred back to appeal court South Africa

Latest Videos

Japanese schoolboy leads Hiroshima tours spreading message of peace | REUTERS
A Farewell to Txiki | Coming Soon to CITY+