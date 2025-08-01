South Africa

Woman in court after seizure of 'dagga, illicit cigarettes' worth more than R1.6m

01 August 2025 - 13:35 By Khodani Mpilo
A 43-year-old woman was arrested for alleged possession of dagga and illicit cigarettes.
Image: SUPPLIED

A 43-year-old woman arrested for alleged possession of dagga and illicit cigarettes worth more than R1.6m appeared in the Vuwani magistrate's court on Thursday.

Tshidada Ntanganedzeni was remanded in police custody after her court appearance. 

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said members of the provincial organised crime unit acted on information about drug-related activity at a house in Lwamondo Khumbe village on Wednesday.

“At about 11am members tactically approached the identified house and found a female inside,” said Ledwaba.

Police seized 22 cartons of illicit cigarettes.
Image: SUPPLIED

“A search was conducted which led to the confiscation of a large quantity of dagga and illicit cigarettes.”

Police seized 188 refuse bags filled with dagga, four plastic bags containing dagga seeds and 22 cartons of illicit Remington Gold cigarettes.

Ntanganedzeni  is expected to return to court on August 7 for a formal bail application and further profiling.

The investigation is ongoing.

TimesLIVE

