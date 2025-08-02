The Sunday Times has joined forces with eNCA to bring you a fast-paced current affairs programme every Sunday morning, sharing insights and analysis behind the headlines of South Africa’s biggest newspaper.
Each episode opens with rapid headline analysis, complete with live audience polling, before transitioning into deeper panel discussions between eNCA anchors and Sunday Times editors.
The Brief launches on Sunday at 8am. Full episodes will be available on eNCA’s YouTube channel, while highlight clips are tailored for social platforms. Viewers can engage with embedded content on TimesLIVE, and podcast versions will be available across major audio streaming services, creating one of the most dynamic and far-reaching news ecosystems in the country.
“We are proud to bring the excellence of South Africa’s most influential Sunday read onto your screens,” said Nwabisa Makunga, managing director of news and media at Arena Holdings.
“This groundbreaking partnership with eNCA marks a significant step in our multi-platform strategy. It demonstrates our commitment to broaden our journalistic offering and to extend our trusted investigative voice.”
TimesLIVE
Sunday Times launches new show with eNCA, bringing you headline news
Rapid analysis will be combined with online polling
Image: Masi Losi
