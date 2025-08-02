South Africa

Two suspects arrested after headless bodies of woman and daughter found in Limpopo

02 August 2025 - 11:18 By Rethabile Radebe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Limpopo police said the mother and daughter had been missing since May. Stock photo.
Limpopo police said the mother and daughter had been missing since May. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

Police in Limpopo found the headless bodies of a woman and her two-year-old daughter in Thohoyandou in the Vhembe district on Friday.

The mother and daughter had been missing since May 19. Police said they had arrested two suspects, aged 43 and 32, in connection with the murders.

“During the process, it was discovered that the bodies were without heads. More disturbingly, one of the suspects is alleged to be the boyfriend of the deceased.”

Tshilidzi Phalandwa and Balangani Sedzani Tshivhombedze appeared in the Vuwani magistrate's court on Friday and were remanded.

The matter was postponed for further investigation. The suspects will appear in court again on August 12.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Defence pokes holes in state's case in Jayden-Lee murder trial with Bolt trip timeline evidence

A critical piece of evidence presented during the fourth day of Tiffany Meek’s bail application in the Roodepoort magistrate's court has cast doubt ...
News
1 week ago

Boyfriend helped look for lover he allegedly killed

A Soweto man allegedly killed his girlfriend of two months, then helped her worried family look for her while her decomposing body was under the bed ...
News
1 month ago

Toddler Kutlwano, who went missing last year, has been found dead

A sangoma has been arrested, according to a police source.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tshwane shuts down retail market in Marabastad due to noncompliance South Africa
  2. Woman injured as stone throwers strike again on Cape Town’s N2 South Africa
  3. High court sets aside Tshwane's 'unlawful, invalid' cleansing levy South Africa
  4. JSC endorses tribunal findings of gross misconduct against judge Makhubele South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa appoints Dunstan Mlambo as deputy chief justice South Africa

Latest Videos

DJ Zinhle enters her album era with ‘Zee Nation Vol. 1’
Science, Technology and Innovation launches National Science Week