RECORDED | Science, Technology and Innovation launches national science week

02 August 2025 - 10:31 By TimesLIVE
The government launches National Science Week on Saturday at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria.

The campaign aims to bridge the gap between science and society by showcasing the importance of science, technology and innovation in everyday life.

