The government launches National Science Week on Saturday at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria.
The campaign aims to bridge the gap between science and society by showcasing the importance of science, technology and innovation in everyday life.
TimesLIVE
RECORDED | Science, Technology and Innovation launches national science week
The government launches National Science Week on Saturday at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria.
The campaign aims to bridge the gap between science and society by showcasing the importance of science, technology and innovation in everyday life.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
E-cigarettes help smokers quit: prof calls for science-based policies in SA
The warning labels that could be coming for your crisps
Isuzu-developed AI, robotics centre in Gqeberha boosts STEM education
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos