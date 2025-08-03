South Africa

Five people killed in early morning crash in KZN

03 August 2025 - 11:19 By TIMESLIVE
Five people were killed in a crash in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Supplied

Five people, including a five-year-old child, were killed in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday on Rookdale Road in Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma, one of the vehicles was completely engulfed in flames, with a victim burnt beyond recognition. 

Duma said the victims have not yet been identified and the cause of the crash remains unknown.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. I have sent a team to ensure that they locate the families of the victims. We will ensure that we are with them during this difficult period. Importantly, we will ensure that we ease the burden on their shoulders by working with them to arrange a funeral service,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

