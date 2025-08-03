The City of Tshwane has warned there is a risk that a large part of Soshanguve may have no water in the coming days as the Soshanguve L Reservoirs are continuing to experience excessively high water consumption.
Tshwane said despite having sufficient supply from the Rand Water line, the reservoirs’ levels are unable to move above 30%.
“These critically low levels are making it unsafe for the city technicians to pump water to the Soshanguve L Tower zone which supplies Block L, M, K, LKK schools and a clinic,” said the city’s spokesperson Selby Bokaba.
Bokaba said these areas have been without water since Friday due to the low water levels in the Soshanguve L Reservoirs.
He said on Saturday the team substantially restricted the reservoirs’ outlet flow to support the recovery process, however, the levels only increased by 8% as of Sunday morning.
“To counteract this continued critical drop, the city technicians might be forced to implement aggressive measures, which include a temporary shutdown of supply to the greater Soshanguve area to allow the reservoir to recover sufficiently to enable pumping to the tower zone.”
Bokaba said the drastic measures can be avoided if customers who are supplied by the Soshanguve L Reservoirs reduce consumption to allow for the levels to increase to at least 60%.
He has urged residents to use water sparingly to enable the city to resume water supply to affected areas.
Large parts of Soshanguve at risk of water outages due to high reservoir consumption
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
