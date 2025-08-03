South Africa

Large parts of Soshanguve at risk of water outages due to high reservoir consumption

03 August 2025 - 20:37
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tshwane said despite having sufficient supply from the Rand Water line, the reservoirs’ levels are unable to move above 30%.
RUNNING DRY Tshwane said despite having sufficient supply from the Rand Water line, the reservoirs’ levels are unable to move above 30%. 
Image: Thapelo Morebudi



The City of Tshwane has warned there is a risk that a large part of Soshanguve may have no water in the coming days as the Soshanguve L Reservoirs are continuing to experience excessively high water consumption.

Tshwane said despite having sufficient supply from the Rand Water line, the reservoirs’ levels are unable to move above 30%. 

“These critically low levels are making it unsafe for the city technicians to pump water to the Soshanguve L Tower zone which supplies Block L, M, K, LKK schools and a clinic,” said the city’s spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

Bokaba said these areas have been without water since Friday due to the low water levels in the Soshanguve L Reservoirs.

He said on Saturday the team substantially restricted the reservoirs’ outlet flow to support the recovery process, however, the levels only increased by 8% as of Sunday morning.

“To counteract this continued critical drop, the city technicians might be forced to implement aggressive measures, which include a temporary shutdown of supply to the greater Soshanguve area to allow the reservoir to recover sufficiently to enable pumping to the tower zone.”

Bokaba said the drastic measures can be avoided if customers who are supplied by the Soshanguve L Reservoirs reduce consumption to allow for the levels to increase to at least 60%. 

He has urged residents to use water sparingly to enable the city to resume water supply to affected areas. 

TimesLIVE

Department will work with law enforcement to deal with ‘water mafias’

Deputy water and sanitation minister David Mahlobo urged citizens to report suspicious activities and support public education efforts aimed at ...
News
2 days ago

Local government must not be a killing ground and route to self-enrichment

The callous murders of municipal officials only trying to do their jobs should shock all South Africans and jolt us into taking stock of this ...
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

ActionSA launches tracker so Tshwane residents can check service delivery

Mayor Nasiphi Moya says tracker will be available to all residents to see how the city performs across five areas that affect them most
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  2. Tshwane shuts down retail market in Marabastad due to noncompliance South Africa
  3. Woman injured as stone throwers strike again on Cape Town’s N2 South Africa
  4. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  5. IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka placed on suspension over R800m oxygen tender South Africa

Latest Videos

Dexter: Original Sin | Official Trailer | Paramount+ With SHOWTIME
Warfare | Official Trailer HD | A24