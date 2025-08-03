South Africa

Woman 'abducted' on her way to a midnight prayer found alive

03 August 2025 - 20:17
Mbalenhle "Miranda" Nkomo
Image: Supplied

A woman who was reported missing while on her way to a midnight prayer at a church in Newtown, Joburg, has been found alive. 

Her family said Mbalenhle "Miranda" Nkomo of Windmill Park in Ekurhuleni, was dumped by her alleged kidnappers at a petrol station after an alleged mistaken identity of their target. 

Nkomo's alleged disappearance garnered much attention on social media on Saturday and Sunday morning, with social media users wondering what could have happened to her.

However, by 7pm on Sunday, her husband Sandile Nkomo told Sowetan that Mbalenhle was found in the afternoon. 

Nkomo said Mbalenhle told them that she was abducted by a group of unknown men who later claimed they had taken the “wrong person in the wrong car”.

“She alleges the abductors panicked when they couldn’t find the car tracker. They drove from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday and returned on Sunday morning.

The abductors, according to Nkomo, eventually left her and the car behind. Despite being shaken, Mbalenhle was not physically harmed.

“She said they were clearly looking for someone driving a similar vehicle. She hadn’t eaten since Friday but otherwise she’s safe,” her husband added.

He expressed relief at her safe return and said police were still examining the vehicle for fingerprints as part of their investigation. 

Initially, Nkomo said police had told him that the car was captured by highway cameras traveling on the N3 near Ladysmith, KZN, on Saturday morning.

The church service she was going to is normally attended by over 2,000 people.  

